5 best WRs still remaining after the 1st wave of free agency

Matthew Stevens
·6 min read
The Baltimore Ravens seemingly understand they need to address their wide receiver depth chart this offseason. Though both coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta have talked up the team’s run-first philosophy all offseason, the Ravens showed a bit of interest in some of the bigger wide receiver names at the start of free agency, including offering JuJu Smith-Schuster good money. Unfortunately, they didn’t land anyone but that doesn’t mean they won’t continue to look with the first wave of free agency wrapped up.

In typical Baltimore fashion, the team could look to the second wave of free-agent wide receivers. Though they might not have the star power fans have been begging for, second-tier wide receivers offer the potential for more value. The second wave of free agents are often far cheaper but they can still fill a role well, potentially giving a budget-conscious team some serious return on investment.

Given the Ravens’ clear desire to add to the position this offseason, let’s take a look at the best wide receivers still remaining in free agency.

Sammy Watkins

Watkins has never really produced up to his potential but he's been an effective complementary option in the league for years now. For that and a few other reasons, Watkins is a solid fit for Baltimore, even if fans wouldn't be as excited about it. If Marquise Brown's dramatic improvement at the end of last season is any indication of where he'll go in 2021, the Ravens should have their big-play threat already. What they really need is a sure-handed possession receiver who can win one-on-one matchups. Though Watkins never became the star he was expected to be, he fits the billing for what the Ravens need. Over his three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins had no lower than a 92.5 passer rating when targeted, going as high as 120.2 in 2018. He had reasonably good hands, with a 4% drop rate over the same timespan. Though he only produced 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in the Chiefs' offense, some of that is thanks to the plethora of options quarterback Patrick Mahomes has at his disposal and some is due to playing in just 34 of 48 possible regular-season games. As the No. 2 opposite Brown, Watkins could flourish in the Ravens' physical offense and actually take a jump up in production. The problem is determining Watkins' value. He's clearly not a No. 1 guy and with him still being available, it appears as the rest of the league finally agrees on that assessment. That should give Baltimore hope they can land him for less than the one-year, $8 million deal Watkins signed with the Chiefs last offseason. At the same time, I think that would be the cutoff for the Ravens' interest in him.

T.Y. Hilton

Hilton will be 32 years old during the 2021 season but while he might not be the top option he once was, he's still plenty effective in the right role. Hilton doesn't have the same field-stretching ability he once did as evidenced by his 2.5 yards of separation average, which is the 17th worst among players with at least 43 targets, according to Next Gen Stats. However, Hilton still caught 56 of his 93 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns, pointing to his ability to win through the savvy route running and little tricks he's picked up over his nine years in the league. Hilton is firmly in the second wave of his career where he can win on intermediate routes and the occasional deep ball. For those looking for comps, I think it's fair to compare Hilton to where Steve Smith was at the end of his career, an attractive option for the Ravens.

Antonio Brown

This is a massive stretch but Baltimore would be silly to not at least consider it at this point. That's especially the case considering Jackson has been a vocal supporter of Brown for quite some time and Antonio Brown's cousin, Marquise Brown, is on the roster and has also made his support well known. While Brown's history of antics and legal trouble are concerning, he kept a low profile last season after being signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How much of that is on Brown and how much is from quarterback Tom Brady is still a fair question for teams to ask. Still, Brown not being an active distraction could help the Ravens feel better about signing him if they're interested. In a far different role than the one we've seen from Brown in the past, he was still very productive in Tampa Bay's offense. The Buccaneers had Mike Evans pushing downfield while Brown was primarily used underneath. However, Brown showed off with the ball in his hands, making defenders miss and breaking tackles, picking up a ton of yards after the catch. In total, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns over eight tames in 2020. I can't imagine the Ravens will actually be interested in Brown but he should be a cheap and very experienced option if they change course.

Josh Reynolds

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Reynolds is a guy that has flown under the radar this offseason, which could make him an ideal value pickup for Baltimore. Reynolds had been buried on the depth chart throughout his career with the Los Angeles Rams but had a banner year in 2020, stepping into the starting lineup due to injury, catching 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last three years, Reynolds has a 13.2 yards-per-reception average, an 8.8% broken tackle rate, and a 4.5% drop rate; which are all pretty solid for a second-tier option in free agency. Reynolds can play both inside and outside, using his 6-foot-3 frame to provide a large catch radius. He has enough speed to be a deep threat but can feast in the intermediate areas where he can break a tackle and pick up extra yards. While Reynolds won't win a lot of contested balls and he might not be the perfect possession receiver, he's an intriguing option that can produce from a lot of different places on the field.

Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Fitzgerald is as reliable as they come, having just three drops over the last three seasons and playing all 16 games over the previous five seasons before missing three in 2020 due to COVID-19. But the rate at which his production is dropping is concerning. After posting more than 700 receiving yards in each of the last 16 years of his career, Fitzgerald put up just 409 receiving yards with one touchdown reception in 2020. His yards-per-reception plummeted to just 7.6 and he averaged just 31.5 receiving-yards-per-game last season. Unfortunately, after 17 years in the NFL, that production isn't likely coming back. A sure-fire Hall of Famer, Fitzgerald is at the end of his career and it's pretty clear. But if he still wants to play and is willing to take a reserve role for the right price, Baltimore could use the on-field mentor and added production.

