5 best tweets from Broncos voluntary minicamp

Denver Broncos football is back!

Broncos players returned to the team’s UCHealth Training Center on Monday for the start of (voluntary) minicamp. Here’s a quick look at our five favorite tweets from Day 1 of practice.

Russell Wilson makes an entrance

Wilson made his way out onto the field for his first official practice with the team on Monday. Denver’s tweet about the QB’s entrance drew more than one million views on Twitter.

“To be here and standing right here — now that I’m here, it feels right, and it feels great,” Wilson said after the light practice. “I’m excited about it, but at the same time, I know there is a lot more to do. Every day you have to go into that challenge with that mindset that there is more to do and that there is so much more we can accomplish together if we do it together. That’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited about the journey. It’s a fresh start and it’s time to go after it.”

KJ Hamler's looking healthy

After missing most of last season with a knee injury, Hamler was back on the practice field Monday — a great sign for the wide receiver.

“It’s unbelievable,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Hamler’s recovery progress. “There’s one time we had a RVA, and he ran an out route over there. I just kind of nodded my head saying, ‘Wow!’ It’s just great to see. All the guys. Everybody is working so hard. They all want to be out on the field. You appreciate that as a coach. They want to contribute to the team.”

Nathaniel Hackett: RB2?

The Broncos are looking for a backfield partner for Javonte Williams — maybe Hackett could do the job?

“I’ve always wanted to play running back when I was younger — actually, I wanted to play all the positions,” Hackett said. “You want to make everything game-like as much as possible. In the play-pass world, all those things, you want the quarterback to always feel somebody back there. Obviously we don’t have all those guys, there’s some special teams going on [too], but that’s why you saw [running backs] coach [Tyrone] Wheatley, all those guys. We have to go out there and give him a look. It’s our job to support them and make it look as realistic as possible. I feel like I gave it a realistic look. Maybe not. Let’s not talk about right now.”

Russell Wilson slinging passes

Hey Mile High, Let’s Ride! Day 1. pic.twitter.com/WinWJg6uV5 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 26, 2022

This is just a beautiful sight to behold!

“It was a great first day to be out here with the guys with all the work we’ve been putting in California, and all the work ever been putting in since we’ve gotten here,” Wilson said after the throwing session. “It’s been unbelievable with the extra time we’ve been putting in one-on-one when we can.

“Guys look really sharp, and it was an excellent day. The defense looked great, and the offense looked great. I didn’t see too much of special teams, but I’m sure they did [well], too. Every guy is excited to go play ball and go do our thing.”

Nathaniel Hackett's reaction to Russell Wilson's arm

Coach Hackett is all of us watching @DangeRussWilson throw a football. 😅 Full mic’d up coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/tC1oAaLUpN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 26, 2022

We all feel the same way, coach!

In addition to showing off his arm, Wilson also displayed his leadership.

“You want [players] to want to practice and want to get better in that, and ‘Russ’ leads that charge,” Hackett said. “This guy loves practice. Just out there at the end, he was like, ‘Wait, we’re done? Can we do more?’ And you’re like, ‘Man, I would love to, but we have to tone it down. Baby steps.’ But he’s awesome.”

These are exciting times in Denver!

