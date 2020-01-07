One of the best parts about game day is the stuff you don't see on TV. It's the behind-the-scene moments that capture the day's intensity and make you feel like you're standing on the field next to your favorite player.

The Seattle Seahawks put together a well-crafted video each week called "Seahawks All Access," which gives fans an opportunity to explore the sights and sounds on the field, behind the bench and beyond the locker room doors.

Following Seattle's 17-9 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seahawks shared a video recapping the day's best moments.

WATCH

We watched, admired, and picked out our favorite quotables to share with you here:

"Playoff football. Ain't nothing but a blessing. Who want it more? Ain't nobody got to talk about nothing. Everything is going to be shown. Everything will be shown today. Believe that." - Safety Bradley McDougald

"Oh, I've got pluckies all day…" -- Running back Marshawn Lynch

"I've played here twice. Every time I come, I get boo'd…" - Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

"Another road win. Take it one day at a time. Finna energy. Send they ass home. Sad." - Linebacker Bobby Wagner

"We've got a lot of work to do. We're going somewhere. Hawks on 3… 1, 2, 3, HAWKS!" - Quarterback Russell Wilson

This team has some real characters. And some amazing quotes!

The 5 best soundbites from Seahawks All-Access vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest