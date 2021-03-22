5 best remaining free agents Texans should consider

The Houston Texans have been very active in free agency as new general manager Nick Caserio has sought to hit “singles and doubles.”

Here are five players still available that Caserio and the Texans should consider as they seek to shorten the rebuild.

1. CB Bashaud Breeland

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Breeland had two solid seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, providing the AFC West club with 86 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, and four interceptions. The former Washington 2014 fourth-round pick would give the Texans another capable starter in the mix along with Vernon Hargreaves, Bradley Roby, and Terrance Mitchell.

2. DT Lawrence Guy

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Guy finally found a home with the New England Patriots in 2017 after bouncing around as a former Green Bay Packers 2011 seventh-round pick. Guy would have the ability to play defensive tackle for the Texans and provide veteran depth. The risk is he would be a progress-stopper for former 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock.

3. DE Kerry Hyder

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Hyder filled in for an injured Nick Bosa and provided the San Francisco 49ers with 8.5 sacks in 2020. The former 2014 undrafted Texas Tech alumnus produced 8.0 sacks in 2016 with the Detroit Lions. Hyder would give the Texans some depth at defensive end.

4. DE Carlos Dunlap

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

If Houston were really looking for a possible answer at defensive end, Dunlap would be a great candidate. In 2020, Dunlap was traded to the Seattle Seahawks and played eight games as an outside linebacker. The Texans could put him back at defensive end in a three-point stance where he is more comfortable and productive.

5. S Kareem Jackson

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans could bring back leadership into the locker room and add a fan favorite at the same time. Jackson played all 16 games for the Broncos in 2020, and played in 13 the year prior. Durability isn't an issue for the former Texans 2010 first-round pick. Moving the former cornerback to a safety has prolonged his career, and he could help the Texans complete another rebuild in his sunset years.

