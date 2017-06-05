5 Best NFL Offseason Moves

True Republicans R Gone: Have people actually paid attention to what is in this mess? Hint: It ain't "providing all Americans better, cheaper health care". But it is related to cutting taxes for the Rich. Notice the middle class "rate" did not change. But the upper two income brackets were lowered. Notice all the cuts to social programs and green energy subsidies? Why didn't Trump lower the middle class tax rate? Doesn't he owe them the money they will have to cough up when they are taxed by State and Local gov as they cover all the problems Trump has caused? The dirty secret? Trump, Ryan and McConnell are funding the massive tax cuts with all those cuts to poor and middle class social programs. By the way. That includes Social Security. Stay tuned. Trump supporters... get ready to blame Desm.