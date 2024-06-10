5 best midfielders playing in Copa America 2024 - ranked

Copa America 2024 has no shortage of talented midfielders on display.

While every position is key, midfielders just might edge ahead of all other players due to their important. Without solid midfielders, it's nearly impossible to move from defense to attack -- unless you get lucky by simply pinging long balls at every possible chance.

Fans of Copa America will have the opportunity to see some of the best midfielders in the world play their trade in the United States, with the tournament favorites claiming the cream of the crop.

Here are the five best midfielders playing in Copa America 2024.

Five best midfielders playing in Copa America 2024

Honorable mentions:

Even after a standout season with Premier League outfit Aston Villa, Douglas Luiz continues to be one of the more underrated midfielders in soccer.



If Brazil are to go far this Copa America, you can expect to see Luiz pulling the strings from the midfield.

While Lionel Messi is set to shoulder the chance-creating responsibilities for Argentina in the hunt for their 16th Copa America title, Liverpool figure Alexis Mac Allister will also have his fair share of opportunities to make things happen from the middle of the park.

Few players are more integral to Brazil's Copa America success than Bruno Guimaraes.



The Newcastle United player will hope to carry over his form from the previous Premier League campaign as Brazil have their sights set on a 10th Copa America title.

Enzo Fernandez enjoyed a breakout campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing his part in Argentina's penalty shootout victory over France in the final.



The former Benfica player will look to do more of the same this summer to help successfully defend their 2021 triumph.

Federico Valvered can just about do it all on the pitch -- both at the club and national team level -- and that's why he takes home the top spot on this list.



With 56 appearances under his belt for Uruguay, he'll be vital to the team's chances of lifting theiir 16th Copa America trophy alongside Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez.