5 best goalkeepers playing in Copa America 2024 - ranked

Goalkeepers from past and present have come up huge to save their countries in international competitions, and Copa America 2024 will continue that theme.

It's rather easy to give forwards and midfielders all of the praise when it comes to tournament play, but it takes all 11 players in a side to do their part -- and that includes goalkeepers.

Whether it's playing out from the back or pulling off a near-impossible save like Emiliano Martinez did in the 2022 World Cup final against France, goalkeepers have the ability to change the outcome of a match with just a single save.

Here are the five best goalkeepers at Copa America 2024.

5 best goalkeepers playing in Copa America 2024

Honorable mentions:

Although Matt Turner has put in a few shaky recent performances for the USMNT, the Nottingham Forest shot-stopper still remains one of the better goalkeepers heading into the tournament.

4. Camilo Vargas (Colombia)

With David Ospina on the outside looking in, Camilo Vargas is in prime position to make the starting goalkeeper position his own in the Colombia side.



He might not be one of the high-profile names, but he's still a solid shot-stopper for Colombia.

Another underrated goalkeeper in Copa America 2024 that finds himself inside the top five is Uruguay's Sergio Rochet.



Even though he has yet to hit 20 appearances for Uruguay, he's definitely a dark horse candidate to take home the goalkeeper of the tournament award when it's all said and done.

2. Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Martinez is right smack dab in the middle of his prime of his playing career with Aston Villa in the Premier League and Argentina on the international stage.



He just might have to come up with another last-gasp save like he did in the 2022 World Cup final as we all know how unpredictable and chaotic international tournaments can be.

There was simply no way that Brazil's Alisson was going to be anywhere but number one on this ranking.



The Liverpool shot-stopper is also in the prime of his career like Martinez, and he might not have as much work to do in between the sticks thanks to his stellar defenders such as Eder Militao and Marquinhos. However, should an opposing side threaten his goal, you can expect Alisson to be ready to stand tall.