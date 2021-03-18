5 best games of Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s career

The Houston Texans have signed former Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, giving them an effective backup to Deshaun Watson or an interim starting quarterback in a worst case scenario.

Here are five of Taylor’s best games throughout his career.

5. Dec. 24, 2016 vs. Miami Dolphins

Taylor didn't throw an interception and didn't give up a fumble in the 34-31 loss to the Dolphins. The Pro Bowler completed 26-of-39 for a career-high 329 yards and three touchdowns.

4. Dec. 31, 2017 at Miami Dolphins

When the Bills absolutely needed to have it in order to qualify for their first playoff berth since 1999, Taylor completed 19-of-27 for 204 yards and a touchdown with a 104.6 passer rating in the 22-16 win.

3. Dec. 6, 2015 vs. Houston Texans

Taylor was responsible for four touchdowns in the 30-28 win over the Texans, his eventual team. The former 2011 Baltimore Ravens sixth-rounder went 11-of-21 for 211 yards, three touchdowns, and rushed for another.

2. Sept. 24, 2017 vs. Denver Broncos

Taylor only had six incomplete passes as he went 20-of-26 for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-16 win over the Broncos at New Era Field.

1. Sept. 27, 2015 at Miami Dolphins

In what was Taylor's coming out game, the former backup to Joe Flacco exploded going 21-of-29 for 277 yards, three touchdowns, and posting a 136.7 passer rating without taking a single sack. Buffalo dominated 41-14.

