The 5 best games kicking off the 2024 March Madness NCAA tournament today

Let the madness commence! Today marks the start of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The First Four was fun and all, but the main course has finally reached the table.

That said, there's oftentimes too much food on the table for any one person to enjoy. Sometimes, people need to focus their attention on just three or four games instead of trying to catch bits and parts of all 16 today. Unfortunately, it's challenging to predict which games will be the most riveting. Sure, watching high-end teams like North Carolina and Iowa State is always great, but their games against No. 16 and No. 15 seeds likely won't be very close.

If you're looking to witness as much of the heart-pumping action that March Madness offers, targeting the most unpredictable matchups is the best way to go. With that said, here are the five best matchups on slate for today.

Best NCAA Tournament games for March 21

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State

There's a reason this game has been one of the most popular upset picks of the first round. The McNeese Cowboys have an incredible offense, and are on the Will Wade redemption tour. While the Zags have reached the Sweet 16 eight consecutive years, this 2024 team might be the most vulnerable Gonzaga team we've seen during that stretch. McNeese was one of just four teams to eclipse the 30-win mark this season. That alone should have the Zags shaking in their boots.

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Mississippi State boasts the best player on either team in this contest, freshman Josh Hubbard, but Michigan State...is Michigan State. Tom Izzo is not to be taken lightly in March. The Spartans have reached the tournament in 26 straight seasons, and they've reached the Final Four eight times. Nearly one in every three trips for Sparty results in a Final Four appearance! Mississippi State, meanwhile, hasn't appeared in the Round of 32 in more than a decade. A win over such a coveted program would certainly send Mississippi State in the right direction.

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

Injuries have decimated the Jayhawks down the stretch. The loss of Kevin McCullar Jr. is just icing on the cake. Samford may not have as much raw talent as Kansas, but they are a very deep team. The Jayhawks are a blue blood program, which is always a positive in the NCAA Tournament, but they've lost four of their last five games. If this game is close in the final moments, Samford's depth and momentum would certainly give them a huge edge.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

Just two years ago, Saint Peter's won the hearts of Americans everywhere with their fun to the Elite 8 as a No. 15 seed. Now, history has the opportunity to repeat itself. Given Tennessee's reputation of struggling in the NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter's could be in a position to make a small run once again, only building the program's short, but beloved legacy.

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

Oakland has some pretty stellar wins this season, including a road victory over Xavier. Even their losses to programs like Ohio State and Illinois have been impressive. Kentucky, meanwhile, has a loss to UNC Wilmington on their resume. Sure, they've looked great in almost every other game this season, but that loss proved that there were holes in this Wildcats' team, holes that Oakland can certainly take advantage of.

