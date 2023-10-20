5 best games for Georgia fans to watch during the bye week

The Georgia football team has Week 8 off ahead of the Bulldogs’ Oct. 28 game against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bulldogs are 7-0 and are looking likely to make the SEC championship and possibly the College Football Playoff.

Georgia fans may not all be taking this week off. There’s a lot of great college football on this weekend including Tennessee-Alabama and Penn State-Ohio State.

What are the five top games for Georgia football fans to watch this week?

Ole Miss at Auburn

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.



Television: ESPN



Ole Miss is a very fun team to watch with star quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Rebels come to Georgia on Nov. 11, so Bulldog fans will want to tune in to see how one of their future opponents looks against an Auburn team that gave Georgia some serious trouble a few weeks ago.

Duke at Florida State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.



Television: Fox

College Sports Wire breaks down why the Florida State-Duke game could be a great one.

There are only three teams left in the ACC without a loss in conference play this season, and two of them take the field in Tallahassee this weekend. The Seminoles remain the conference’s top dog after a dominant day from wide receiver Keon Coleman against Syracuse with 247 all-purpose yards. On the other side, Duke offers one of the best defenses in the country, surrendering just 9.8 points per game. The Blue Devils will await the status of quarterback Riley Leonard. The junior quarterback sat out last week’s game against N.C. State while he nursed a high ankle sprain.

Duke probably needs Riley Leonard to keep pace with Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and the Seminoles. If Leonard plays, then this could be a great game. Regardless, Georgia fans will want to watch Florida State, who is looking like a College Football Playoff contender.

Utah at USC

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m.



Television: Fox

Utah plays at USC in a rematch of the 2022 Pac-12 championship. Utah got the better of USC in both of last year’s games between the Utes and Trojans. Utah starting quarterback Cameron Rising remains out after tearing his ACL late last season.

USC has a much better offense than Utah. The Trojans have a massive quarterback advantage with Caleb Williams, who has 23 passing touchdowns. Utah’s two quarterbacks have combined for four touchdowns. Utah’s saving grace is that their defense is a ton better than USC’s.

Kickoff: noon



Television: Fox



Quarterback Drew Allar and Penn State are looking to turn things up a notch as the Nittany Lions look to snap a six game losing streak to Ohio State. Don’t expect a lot of points in this one. Penn State allows just 8.0 points per game (second in the country). Meanwhile, Ohio State allows 9.7 points per game (third in the country).

Tennessee at Alabama

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Television: CBS

Will the Tennessee at Alabama game be the best game of Week 8? No. That distinction probably goes to Penn State-Ohio State. However, the Georgia fans should have a lot of interest because Tennessee hosts the Bulldogs later in the season and Alabama is a potential SEC championship opponent for Georgia.

