5 best fan-generated Washington Redhawks logo, uniform designs

Washington's NFL franchise officially announced the retirement of the name 'Redskins' and its current logo on Monday, just 10 days after the team began an internal review of the name following immense public pressure from major sponsors.

However, the team did not announce what the new moniker will be. Over the past two weeks, several potential names have gained popularity, such as the Warriors, Redtails, Redhawks and recently, the Red Wolves. Additionally, some fans have even gone the extra step and created mock-up jerseys and designs for each name.

After taking a look at some of the best designs for the Red Wolves, Redtails and Warriors, here are our favorite fan-created Washington Redhawks designs and logos.

Thoughts on this Washington RedHawks design done by @BMooreCreativ? pic.twitter.com/0w4xsOunWs — Jordan (@skinstoday) July 3, 2020

Washington Redhawks final answer. No idea who made these, but I can dig it. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/nB5goVf6SH — Burgundy Network Podcast 🎙 (@BurgNetworkPod) July 3, 2020

B-MITCH ON NAME CHANGE: 'WHAT ARE YOU REALLY LOSING?'

Washington RedHawks. Keep the colors and the feathers from the current logo. Easy transition pic.twitter.com/frqPMXk35b — Spurs Up 🤙🏼 (@SpursUpUSC) July 13, 2020

My earlier Miami University borrowed/inspired #WashingtonRedHawks designs for the potential new @Redskins nickname/logo pic.twitter.com/miTvpaEQvW — Kevin McCune (@KevinMcCune) July 14, 2020

This last design is from 2013, but it still looks good and applies today:

