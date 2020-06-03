5 best defenses in Chicago Bears franchise history

When you hear "Chicago Bears" the first thing you probably think is "defense." The team has practically become synonymous with elite linebacker play, a tradition that continues today.

From George to Butkus, Singletary to Urlacher, and now Khalil Mack. Opposing offenses have always feared the Bears staring them down before the snap.

Since there's such a rich history of strong defenses in Chicago it was hard to pick one over the other, but that's exactly what we set out to do.

