2022 College Football Schedules and Scores By Teams: All 131 Schools

Associated Press

When Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan spoke out against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan this week, it marked a departure from both his past statements on the issue and some of his votes. The decision to go against a same-party president comes as Ryan tries to parlay his hometown credentials in Ohio’s working-class Mahoning Valley into the support he needs from Republicans and independents to defeat Republican JD Vance in this fall’s closely watched race for U.S. Senate. Ryan on Wednesday joined Republicans and a handful of fellow Democrats in criticizing the president's executive order to erase federal student loan debt for certain borrowers as unnecessary for some people and unfair to others.