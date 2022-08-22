5 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 0

5 best predictions for the start of the college football season. What games appear to be the best bets and the best picks for Week 0?

Ahhhhhh yes, Week 0. The soft opening.

The college football season gets rolling for real next week, but first we all get up to speed with a modest slate of games that matter. There might not be a ton of massive games – or any – and there isn’t anything for the College Football Playoff chase.

But it’s college football, it counts, and you’re going to enjoy it.

There’s a limited number of games – usually this piece tries to pick from all the glut of options for a normal Saturday – but here are 5 best bets just in case you choose to invest this weekend.

We’ll start out with two for the price of one …

Click on each game for the preview

LINE Wyoming vs Illinois 44, Northwestern vs Nebraska 49.5

Point Total Picks Under

No argument if you want to go over on these two games – you don’t win friends with the under – but …

It’s Week 0. We’re all guessing without any preseason to go off of. It’s a mistake to assume that 2021 will carry over to 2022 – new teams, new coaches in some sports, new schemes – but the general Week 0 theme is to go with what you know until proven otherwise.

Wyoming, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska – can any of them score?

44 is an obnoxiously low college football point total – 24-21 and you lose – considering it’s always possible that one team can hit that by itself, but until they show us something different, Wyoming and Illinois might struggle to get there.

This is more about the Cowboys. They rose up and rocked against a Utah State team that didn’t need the game late last year, and they hung up 52 on a Kent State defense that was but a polite suggestion, but they lost their key skill guys through the transfer portal, should bring a solid defense, and Illinois isn’t going to be an offensive juggernaut.

The Illini will do their part, though. Wyoming is going to struggle.

Northwestern and Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, almost certainly isn’t going to be a firefight.

The Wildcats will try to grind this down, the defense should be far better than the version that gave up 56 to the Huskers last year, and 50 between the two might be asking for a lot.

After the big day against Northwestern, Nebraska failed to hit 30 points the rest of the way.

MONEY LINE PICK Northwestern +415

LINE Nebraska -12.5

MONEY LINE PICK Northwestern +415

How much do you really trust Nebraska?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it beat Northwestern 56-7 last season, but it’s Pat Fitzgerald, its a program that has a way of rising up and fixing the glitches, and this is in Dublin, Ireland.

Nebraska is better, it should have the stronger offense, and it should be able to win …

But you know how Nebraska rolls.

It blew out the Wildcats last year, but it managed to figure out how to lose games in new and creative ways as it couldn’t do anything in key moments time after time after time.

You want to talk about getting in a team’s head, if Northwestern goes Northwestern and grinds it down, comes up with a few turnovers, and has a lead at any point, how much will the Huskers believe in their ability to pull this off after dropping eight games last year by eight points or fewer?

I think Nebraska will win. I do think the team is better, the offense should be stronger, and the enough-is-enough mindset appears to be there to flip this around. But …

It’s Northwestern, it’s Week 0, it’s in Ireland, and the money line is +415.

That’s way too rich to ignore.

LINE Nevada -9

LINE Nevada -9

ATS PICK Nevada

The line opened at Nevada -17.5 and dropped like a rock almost immediately.

This isn’t your Nevada team of 2021.

It lost the head coach, a slew of the key parts from the high-powered offense, and there’s a rebuild happening here, but the offense will still be okay.

New head coach Ken Wilson has a team full of brand new starters, but the transfer portal helped, the skill parts are okay, and New Mexico State is New Mexico State.

Jerry Kill is a terrific head coach who’ll instantly make the Aggies better. However, the offense is almost completely starting over with the receiving corps, the defense has to prove it’s night-and-day better after allowing close to 500 yards and 40 points per game, and there’s a prove-it factor here.

New Mexico State beat UMass and South Carolina State. It lost to San Jose State by six, and didn’t come closer than 14 points against anyone else including a 55-28 loss to Nevada.

The Wolf Pack won’t roll that easily, but NMSU lost by double-digits in ten of its last 13 games and in 17 of its last 24. The nine isn’t enough.

LINE Vanderbilt -6.5

LINE Vanderbilt -6.5

ATS PICK Vanderbilt

Let’s put it this way. Vanderbilt had better win this game.

Talk about disrespect, a Western Kentucky team that lost almost all the key parts to its offense is rolling into Honolulu next week, and it’s currently a 12 point favorite over the Rainbow Warriors.

Vanderbilt is only giving away 6.5.

As the line goes, you’re an SEC team, Vanderbilt. Act like it.

Freaky things happen when teams make this trip. There’s something about going to Hawaii that makes everyone realize there’s more to life than silly things like football, the home side plays at another level of intensity, and then … boom. However, Hawaii is starting over in every way.

New head coach Timmy Chang has changed around the attitude, the offense, and the way the program works. The passing game that’s going back to the high-powered wing-it-around-and-wing-it-some-more should be a blast, but the problem is on the other side.

The Hawaii defense that was the worst in the Mountain West last season is going to take a while to get going. Vanderbilt should have the running game that – combined with the Hawaii style of offense – should mean a massive time of possession disparity.

Vanderbilt has a veteran starting 11 back on defense, the line should be solid, and the secondary might be surprisingly decent. All that, and …

YOU’RE AN SEC TEAM, VANDERBILT. Win this by more than a touchdown.

And finally …

LINE Nebraska -13.5

LINE Nebraska -13.5

ATS PICK Northwestern

I despise making any sort of a big call on anything Week 0.

It’s not like picking NFL preseason games, but it’s not far off – we sort of know what’s coming out of that tunnel on college football’s opening day, but not really.

Yeah, I sort of like the Nebraska-Northwestern under on the 49.5, and Northwestern on the money line is a fun shot at the stars, but the spread should be the one to dive in on.

The 13.5 is just too much not to go the other way.

Under Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern – even in the bad years – hasn’t been bad in the opener away from Evanston.

A 2017 41-17 blasting by Duke was the last time the Wildcats lost by two touchdowns or more on the away-from-home opener – calling it that since this game against Nebraska in on a neutral site – and that’s the only time it happened since a 58-7 loss to Ohio State back in 2007.

Nebraska? Yeah, new team, new attitude, new players, but as mentioned before, this should be more of a grinding game played at Northwestern’s pace.

It’s Week 0. It’s the big game of the day. It’s college football. Let’s have some fun.

