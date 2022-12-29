Michigan vs TCU College Football Playoff Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Prediction Game Preview Odds TV

Associated Press

Chris Moore and Auburn sealed the win with one final defensive play, a fitting finish for a team whose biggest strength has been in getting stops. Moore got a steal in the closing seconds and Wendell Green Jr. made a layup at the buzzer to cap No. 20 Auburn's 61-58 victory over Florida on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Moore stole the ball from Gators star Colin Castleton, who was attempting to get away a potential game-winner before Jaylin Williams got in his way in the paint.