5 Best College Football Bowl Predictions Against The Spread December 16-19 Games

Bowl games require a completely different skill set when it comes to figuring out the best picks against the spread and the slightly off point totals.

Especially this year, it’s like trying to figure out NFL preseason games. Who’s playing, who’s going to try, who has the most interest?

And every time you think you have a game that closely represents a big regular season showdown, something always goes wrong.

But there’s a flip side to that. Figure out where the public is leaning based on what happened during the regular season, and combine that with the always-massive overreaction to even the slightest bit of injury or opt-out news, and there’s a chance to clean up.

I’m not going to lie, though. This bowl season is going to be rough. As I always advise, never, ever parlay, and that goes triple for these games.

That doesn’t mean I can’t have a 3-for-5 day at the plate for the first ten bowls of the season.

Merry bowling, everyone.

Because this first one is probably rolling by the time you get to this, go ahead and apply all of this to the second half lines in …

Friday, December 16, 11:30 am, ESPN

POINT TOTAL 45

PICK Over

Here’s where this might get tricky – Miami University is missing way too many offensive players off a team that didn’t exactly light it up during the regular season.

There are a few ways to look at all the opt-outs, transfers and injuries in these games. Either it’s going to be a disaster without no offensive continuity, or coaches are just going to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.

Or, one team is about to get obliterated.

Miami might not have a strong enough O line or passing game, and UAB doesn’t have its new head coach Trent Dilfer quite yet. However, the Blazers are relatively intact, they like outgoing head coach Bryant Vincent enough to play hard for him.

If this UAB offense gets rolling, it’s more than capable of handling at least 30 of the 45 points on the total by itself even against a good RedHawk D. It’s going to be up to Miami University’s offense – held together by duct tape and a few prayers – to help just a little bit.

30ish to 15ish will get this done. In the first seven Bahamas Bowls, four went over 45, last year’s hit it, and one came close at 44, and one got to 40.

Now, if this doesn’t work and you think I’m even more of an idiot by the time you get to this piece, it’s bowl season. Shake it off – there are always more bowls on the way.

Saturday, December 17, 2:30, ESPN

ATS LINE Oregon State -10

PICK Florida

Poor Florida.

Poor, poor Florida.

It’s just this Little Engine That Could SEC program that might as well go enjoy the marginally-priced buffet and Vegas style entertainment on The Strip considering what the world thinks of its chances.

I’m sorry – I know Oregon State is great.

This is a rock-solid Beaver team that’s relatively okay in terms of lost players. And then there’s Florida. Poor, poor, poor Florida.

QB Anthony Richardson is going be a top 15 overall pick, other key parts of the offensive puzzle are missing, and the defense that was a bizarre disaster in so many ways – there isn’t a third down that Oregon State won’t convert against this bunch – won’t have Ventrell Miller at linebacker.

I can’t get there and pick the Gators outright – if you can, +300 is a tasty snack – but there are still enough good parts in place to run the ball reasonably well.

Jack Miller isn’t just some guy dragged out of his finals to step in at quarterback – he’s a talented passing prospect who might be just a wee bit steadier in this than Richardson.

Okay, Richardson is special and could’ve won this thing by himself, but you’re giving an SEC team ten points in an early bowl game. Oregon State wins, but …

Saturday, December 17, 12:00, ABC

POINT TOTAL 55

PICK Over

I’m well aware that Coach Prime and – potentially – a slew of his players are already thinking about what’s next as they take over the world with what they’re about to do at Colorado. However, just like Boulder is nestled in between the mountains and reality, so is this point total.

You think for one second that Jackson State – unfocused and all – is about to come into this without one serious attitude after flopping last year in a 31-10 Celebration Bowl loss to South Carolina State?

By the way, those Eagles of North Carolina Central can play a little, too.

Who’s No. 1 in the FCS in third down conversions? Jackson Sta … nope. NC Central.

Who’s fifth in the nation in scoring offense, 14th in passing efficiency, and puts up 442 yards and 38 points per game? Yeah, the team on the other side of the field should get the O rolling.

Jackson State has the defense, though – No. 1 scoring D in the FCS – to keep the NC Central attack from going off, but you’re asking for 56 combined points between two teams that can light it up.

And then there’s the shot that Jackson State does this all by itself.

It’s not going to put up 56, but it has the ability to turn the lights out fast, and it’s not going to stop.

As is this will be one of the most fun games of the season from the opening to the halftime to the playmakers on both sides. Of course it has to go over.

2. Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Louisville vs Cincinnati

Saturday, December 17, 11:00, ESPN

POINT TOTAL 40

PICK Under

I don’t blame you one bit if you want nothing to do with this game. Apparently, no one on either side does, either.

In every possible way, this bowl is a mess.

Coach Scott Satterfield is leaving for Cincinnati from Louisville, Jeff Brohm isn’t going to do anything yet for the Cardinals, and seemingly every really good Cincinnati player has bolted, is hurt, or both.

Louisville isn’t in quite the same shape, but it’s missing a whole lot of parts in the offensive backfield and the defense won’t have a few decent pieces.

But even with all of that and even with all the unknowns, I’d still be screaming to take the over on 40 points in a bowl game. 24-17 and you get it done. There’s one problem with that.

Who holds a freaking bowl game in Boston on December 17th?

As I keep yelling at everyone when it comes to point totals this time of year … weather, weather, weather.

This thing starts right away at 11 am ET. That’s about when the delightful combination of snow and slushy rain should be finishing up its part of the festivities just in time for it all to freeze later in the day.

That, and it’s supposed to be really, really windy – like, gale warnings – for two teams that as is won’t be able to throw.

This is going to be bowl game performance art.

This starts the day, and three NFL games and five other bowls later, you’re going to stay up late and deal with …

Saturday, December 17, 9:15 pm, ESPN

LINE Boise State -10.5

ATS PICK Boise State

Sometimes you go with your first answer and don’t waiver.

It’s the bowl season. Could something totally stupid happen, like North Texas ripping it up in a relative home game with 46-year-old QB Austin Aune – he’s actually 29 – throwing for 350 yards in a 44-10 win? Yeah. Welcome to bowl games.

But no. This was it, this was the first game I liked the most from the moment the lines came out. And why?

It’s too frighteningly good of a matchup for Boise State.

First, North Texas is without head coach Seth Littrell. He got the team to the Conference USA Championship and was sacked after losing it. Longtime coach Phil Bennett knows what he’s doing in the interim, but the change doesn’t help.

Next, Boise State is relatively intact. The few weeks off should be just enough for star RB George Holani to be ready to go after hurting his shoulder, but the rest of the parts of the great running game are fine.

And that’s the issue. Boise State’s rested running game should come up with 200 yards rushing halfway through the pregame meal.

North Texas is awful against the run and 124th in the nation in total defense. Boise State isn’t.

The Broncos are sixth in total defense and 11th in scoring D, but it’ll give up a few big passing yards here and there. That’s okay, the O will make up for it with gashing runs as the game goes on.

You’ll worry a little bit going into halftime, but by about 1:00 AM ET when the wild day of football is done, all will be right with the world.

