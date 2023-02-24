5 best coaches in Denver Broncos history

With the recent hiring of Sean Payton, now’s a good time to look back at the best coaches in Denver Broncos’ history. In our book, wins and losses are important, but not the only factor when determining the ranking. Do you agree with this list?

5. John Fox

(Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports)

Like him or not, John Fox is the most-successful coach in Denver Broncos history, in terms of winning percentage. Before his abrupt dismissal after the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Fox compiled a 46-18 record with the Broncos. After that game, Fox was heavily criticized for being too conservative, and possibly wasting the best years of quarterback Peyton Manning’s career. Under Fox’s leadership, Denver had historic offensive numbers in 2013, only to lose Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks.

4. Red Miller

(Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach Red Miller led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Along the way, Denver beat the “Steel Curtain” Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of their 1970s dominance, and the Oakland Raiders in the playoffs en route to Super Bowl XII. The Broncos lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-10 in the Super Bowl following the 1977 season under Miller, but his win percentage (.645) ranks third in franchise history.

3. Gary Kubiak

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Gary Kubiak was an offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos during the Mike Shanahan years, as well as backup quarterback for the team during the Dan Reeves years. “Kubes” was only coach for two seasons, but he made a big impact in Denver. In his first year as head coach, Kubiak took the Broncos to the Super Bowl, winning Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. Kubiak’s overall record as Denver head coach is 21-11, making him the second-most successful coach by winning percentage in Broncos history (.656).

2. Dan Reeves

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

When it comes to a coach who helped the Broncos in more ways than one, Dan Reeves is high on that list. Reeves was a Broncos coach from 1981-1992, leading Denver to three Super Bowls. He never won a title as a head coach, but Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player and another as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys. After leaving the Broncos, he reached a fourth Super Bowl as a head coach with the Atlanta Falcons (losing to Denver). His overall win-loss record as a Broncos coach stands at 110-73. A two-time Coach of the Year, Reeves died last year at age 77. Including his time as a player, Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Story continues

1. Mike Shanahan

(Andy Lyons /Allsport)

Mike Shanahan was the longest-tenured head coach in Denver Broncos history, coaching for 14 seasons. That was arguably the most successful era in Denver franchise history. The Broncos won two Super Bowls, capping the career of Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. Shanahan also cultivated several 1,000-yard rushers during his tenure, including Terrell Davis’ 2,000-yard season in 1998. As coach, Shanahan stood alongside seven Bronco Hall of Fame players and executives (Elway, Davis, Steve Atwater, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe, Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen). Shanahan deserves to join them in Canton.

Will Sean Payton be next?

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton could join the list of great Broncos head coaches, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Walton-Penner ownership group has shown that they wanted him from the start, to turn this team around. Can he lead Denver to another Super Bowl? Only time will tell.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire