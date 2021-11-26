5 best Chiefs PFF grades on offense through the bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs take a 7-4 record including four consecutive wins into the bye week. The team hasn’t quite found their groove on offense in the way they’d hoped to at this point of the season, yet they’re still one of the most productive and explosive units in the league. They still boast some of the top offensive grades in the league, but you might be surprised where their success has come on that side of the ball.

Below you’ll find a look at the Chiefs players with the five best overall grades (via Pro Football Focus min. 100 snaps) on offense through the bye week:

Creed Humphrey

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 91.1

Pass block: 77.1

Run block: 92.7

Humphrey hasn’t just been the highest-graded player for Kansas City as a rookie, he’s also the highest-graded center in football and for the majority of the season. He’s allowed just eight pressures, including a single sack on the year. He was flagged just three times and one of those penalties was offset or declined. The area where he excelled over all else is in the run game, leading the Chiefs in run block grade over the first 11 weeks of the season.

Tyreek Hill

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 86.0

Pass: 84.9

Run: 71.8

Hill is having a monster season as the primary receiver in Kansas City this year. Even with a few off games for the star wideout during the Chiefs’ tough stretch, he ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards through 11 weeks. He is also pacing to have set his career-high in receptions by the end of Week 13.

Travis Kelce

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Overall: 79.4

Pass: 80.4

Run: 62.9

Kelce continues to be the standard at the tight end position in the NFL. He now owns the fifth-most career receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. Right now, he’s on pace to finish the season with 102 receptions, 1,275 yards and eight touchdowns. It’d be his sixth consecutive season with over 1,000 yards receiving.

Trey Smith

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Overall: 76.3

Pass block: 64.6

Story continues

Run block: 82.2

Smith is the second rookie to come in the top-5 of PFF’s overall grades for Chiefs players on offense. He has supplanted all expectations coming into the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick and set a new standard at the offensive guard position in Kansas City. He ranks in the top-10 among his position group in terms of their overall PFF grade.

Orlando Brown Jr.

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Overall: 75.8

Pass block: 74.2

Run block: 72.6

Brown is the third offensive lineman to make it onto this list, speaking to the overall rebuild of the offensive line in Kansas City. He had some early season struggles as a pass-blocker, but he has improved in each and every week with the team. He’s beginning to find week-to-week consistency which will be the key to his success with this organization moving forward.

1

1