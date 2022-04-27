5 best Buffalo Bills draft picks since 2017

The Buffalo Bills turned things around starting in the year 2017.

Every offseason since then, the NFL draft has played an important role in that change.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was pulling the strings at the 2017 draft. Soon after, general manager Brandon Beane was hired and the duo has gone on to make some great selections in recent memory.

But who are the best of the bunch?

Here’s our top-five picks made by the Bills at the draft since 2017:

2020 | Round 4 | WR Gabriel Davis

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Davis just squeezes into this list, but he has earned it. In the latter stages of last season, he established himself as a starting wide receiver in the NFL, and don’t forget, he was a mid-round pick that went on to set a playoff touchdown record. That’s really good, and he’s just generally preformed well with the limited opportunities he was getting prior to that.

Davis could be primed to take off in 2022.

2017 | Round 2 | OL Dion Dawkins

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

To those who say the second-most important player on a football team behind the quarterback is the one who watches his blind side–this one is for you. The Bills did trade back into the late second round to take Dawkins, but it paid off.

Eventually Buffalo locked him down to a very reasonable deal and not only does he play well off the field, he helped change the culture in the locker room. The Shnow Man has been worth every penny.

2017 | Round 5 | LB Matt Milano

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The word that comes to mind with Milano is steal. He was nothing short of that for the Bills.

As fifth-round pick, Buffalo landed one of the NFL’s best off-ball and modern undersized linebackers. Eventually they locked him up to an extension, too.

Now just imagine if Milano stays completely healthy moving forward. Could be important for the big aspirations the Bills have.

2017 | Round 1 | CB Tre'Davious White

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) . (AP Photo/John Amis)

Like Dawkins, White helped changed the culture in Buffalo–but to an even bigger extent.

As a first-round pick that the Bills traded back to land, White embraced his role in Buffalo and pushed to become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In a passing league, the Bills have one of the top lockdown players in their secondary.

And White was the first pick in the McDermott (& essentially Beane) era. It set a tone.

2018 | Round 1 | QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Allen. What more do we need to say about his play that hasn’t already been said? He’s one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. We know that.

But Allen is easily Buffalo’s best draft pick since 2017, and not only because of what the QB position means.

The Bills traded back and landed White, they grabbed and extra first-round pick in the process, then kept it when they traded up for Allen. Buffalo only had to ship out some players (Cordy Glenn) and second-round picks to get in a spot to take Allen. They did not lose that extra first, which became linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

All in all, what a home run Allen was.

Honorable mentions

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) . (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

OL Wyatt Teller: Remember him? The Bills messed up this fifth rounder. After giving up on Teller way too soon, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns where he has since landed on two All-Pro lists…at least Buffalo gets the credit for drafting Teller…

K Tyler Bass: Kickers need love, too. In his couple of seasons in Buffalo, Bass has been really steady. Not only did he have few growing pains with the Bills, he has been consistent as they come. A lot of teams really need a kicker like Bass.

CB Dane Jackson: Any time a Round 7 pick gets consistent playing time a year or two into his career and doesn’t get blown up? That’s a hit of a pick. Jackson has a lot more to prove if he’s going to stick around, but so far, so good.

TE Dawson Knox: Finally after being selected in the third round, Knox broke out last season. Let’s get make sure he can do it again in 2022. Davis got the nod over Knox because in his limited chances, he has done more than the tight end–but both have had bright spots.

