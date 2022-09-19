5 best bets to make in Bills-Titans Monday Night Football matchup

Here are five of the best bets to place during the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football:

Dawson Knox any time TD (+155)

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Knox had a very quiet season opener. His bread and butter is the red zone. Without Gabe Davis (questionable), Knox should be the Bills’ top target when near the goal line.

Derrick Henry any time TD (-105)

Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans . (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Henry is a mixed bag against the Bills in terms of yards. He very well could put up a lot of those, too. But in his past two games against Buffalo, the Tennessee rusher has five total scores.

Robert Woods over 40.5 receiving yards (-113)

Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2)Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams decided that attacking the rookie cornerbacks the Bills have (Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam) on the outside wasn’t worth it in Week 1. Why? Who knows, but there’s no reason to expect a team to do that again.

Considering that, 40.5 yards is a pretty low number for a vet like Robert Woods. He should have a couple of grabs to push this total.

Josh Allen over 260.5 passing yards (-113)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Potentially because of the Bills’ struggles against the Titans the past few seasons, Allen has thrown the ball plenty. Win or loss, he’s put up solid numbers against Tennessee because of the volume of opportunities Buffalo’s QB gets.

Titans spread +10.5 (-110)

Bills running back Devin Singletary Celebrates one o his two touchdowns with quarterback Josh Allen. (USAT)

With the Titans’ back-to-back wins against the Bills in mind, a double-digit spread seems like a lot, doesn’t it? The Bills could very well win, but the Titans should cover.

No need to overthink it, Tennessee plays Buffalo well. That’s all.

