The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

It's Monday and Amazon has deals to start your week off right, with savings on items that have you covered from the time you start breakfast to when you're relaxing at home and all the stages in between.

Save on a rapid egg cooker with a cult following for making quick breakfasts before you head out the door to get things going. Then wrap up your day by binge-watching your favorite shows or movies at night while you put your feet up and relax with six months' of free Disney+ access with an upgrade to your Prime subscription. Check out these deals and more on Amazon today.

1.Six months of free Disney+: Amazon Music Unlimited

If you've been considering getting Disney+, now is the perfect time to kill two birds with one stone, as if you sign up for Amazon Unlimited music, which is $7.99 for Prime members, $4.99 for students, and $9.99 for everyone else ($14.99 will get you a family plan) you will get six months of free access to Disney+ in this hot promotion. Existing and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get three months of Disney+ for free; the offer only applies to customers who are new to Disney+. Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite streaming music services, offers unlimited access to more than 75 million ad-free songs, the ability to listen offline, and unlimited song skips. There are thousands of stations as well as tons of great music playlists, plus podcasts as well. The music catalogue is comparable to Spotify, we found in our review, and though you only get the basics when it comes to music recommendations, there is a hi-res audio plan and Dolby Atmos support with compatible devices, like the Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker, for discerning listeners. You can't beat the price if you're already a Prime member. Disney+, meanwhile, is the perfect streaming service to sign up for if you have kids, providing access to an expansive library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic programming, including both originals like WandaVision and Loki and library titles like Home Alone and Pirates of the Caribbean. There's lots of great shows adults will love, too, from The Mandalorian to Criminal Minds. Once the deal period is over, the Disney+ subscription will automatically renew at a price of $7.99/mo., or you can cancel before the six months are up. But with so much great content available, and plenty more coming, why would you want to?

2. 25% off: A top-rated smart plug set

This set of two top-rated Kasa smart plugs is down from $19.99 to just $14.99, saving you $5, or 25% off the final price tag. These plugs work with all of the major smart platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT without the need for a separate hub. You plug in the the device like a fan, coffee maker or lamp, and voila! You can now control it using the Kasa app or with a voice assistant through an Alexa-enabled device—set schedules so lights automatically turn on and off or the coffeemaker turns on at the same time every morning. While we haven't tested these plugs specifically, we tested the Kara Smart Outdoor Plug and found the Kasa app to be super easy to use to set schedules and timers. It it even showed basic information about the outlet's current, daily and total runtime! With more than 77,500 reviews on Amazon, customers gave this two-plug set 4.6 stars for its ease of setup and simple-to-use interface

3. Save 21%: The best Roku you can buy

The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device for its best-in-class remote and speed, and right now you can get it for just $79, down 21%, or $20.99, from the $99.99 list price. The Roku Ultra has "everything we want in a streaming box," with support for major streaming platforms and a familiar, easy-to-navigate interface. You also get the Roku voice remote with dedicated buttons to major streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ and a headphone jack for personal listening—discover for yourself why it's our top choice.

4. Save 15%: This cult-favorite egg cooker

Yep, an egg cooker has a cult following, and the Dash egg cooker is now on sale, down from $19.99 to just $16.99, saving you 15% or $3 – enough to buy a carton of eggs to get cracking right away! https://www.amazon.com/Dash-Rapid-Egg-Cooker-Scrambled/dp/B0168CNYRE/ After reading all the hype surrounding this cooker, we just had to give it a try and see for ourselves. The verdict? This egg cooker is pretty rad. https://www.reviewed.com/ovens/features/dash-rapid-egg-cooker-review Not only will it cook eggs in a variety of ways without flipping, using spatulas, or even touching the eggs at all while they cook, but with the water levels set right, you'll get perfectly cooked eggs hard-boiled, poached, even omelettes, every time. The machine also super-easy to clean, which is music to any breakfast cook's ears. Close to 10,000 Amazon buyers love that it requires minimal effort and say the Dash egg cooker is particularly great at making hard-boiled eggs. We'd recommend grabbing this egg cooker if you cook eggs more than once or twice a week, particularly for multiple family members. The deal price applies to the model that can accommodate up to six eggs and comes finished in elegant red or bright yellow.

5. $20 off: Stylish (and small!) ear buds

We loved the 1MORE ColorBuds ear buds for their tiny size and stylish looks, and right now they're on a killer deal, down to just $59.99 from their original $79.99, saving you $20 on the black version. That's 25% off! Not only were the earbuds themselves among the smallest we have tested, but so was the included charging case. When we tested them, we found that the tiny size comes at the expense of the playback-control buttons on the buds themselves. However, the buds do include features like IPX5 water resistance, and the battery life was better than expected at more than eight hours, despite IMORE's rating of just six. For a decent pair of budget earbuds, these are worth considering—especially at this great sale price.

