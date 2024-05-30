5 Bemidji State softball players earn CSC Academic All-District

May 30—BEMIDJI — Five members of the 2024 Bemidji State softball team earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District recognition Tuesday afternoon after excelling on the diamond and in the classroom. Aimee Christenson, Alexa Christenson, Stella Dolan, Molly Houts and Mariah Stevenson each earned the academic honor.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically and starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution.

Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 4, 2024.

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2023-24 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs. The NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is partially financially supported through the NAIA governance structure.