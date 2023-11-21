5 Beavers the Ducks need to pay close attention to in Civil War

Although last week’s loss to Washington took Oregon State out of the running for the Pac-12 title, there’s nothing they want more than to knock the Ducks out of, not only a chance at a conference championship but also a College Football Playoff appearance as well.

Oregon has plenty on the line as the Ducks prepare for the Civil War (5:30 pm, Fox) at Autzen Stadium. With a win, they’ll head to Las Vegas with the intention of avenging the only loss of the season to the Huskies.

Whether this will be the last Civil War in quite some time remains to be seen as the two schools are trying to work out a plan to meet since the Pac-12 is dissolving.

The Beavers are 8-3 on the season and ranked 15th in the country and will be a formidable opponent, just as Oregon found out last season when OSU rallied for a 31-10 deficit to upset the Ducks.

Here are the five Beavers Oregon needs to pay close attention to in order to ensure it plays for the conference title the very next week.

QB DJ Uiagalelei

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The transfer from Clemson has lived up to the hype and then some. Oregon State’s quarterback situation was a mess last season, but Uiagaleiei has settled that down.

He’s completed 58 percent of his passes, and thrown for 20 touchdowns, but has been picked off six times. At 250 pounds, Uiagalelei has proven to be a tough quarterback to bring down. OSU likes to run some quarterback sneaks in short-yardage situations. As a result, Uiagalelei has six rushing touchdowns.

RB Damien Martinez

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez is one of the best running backs in the conference. He averages 104 yards per game and is only behind Jaydn Ott’s 118 yards per contest. Martinez has the rare ability to be difficult to take down because of his size, but he’s also quick and shifty to avoid contact. The combination of Martinez and Deshawn Fenwick has given the Beavers a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield.

TE Jack Velling

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Now out of Luke Musgrave’s shadow, tight end Jack Velling can shine. He leads the country among tight ends with eight touchdowns. While he averages just 45 yards per game, Velling seems to always be open when a big first down is needed or a touchdown. Oregon’s defense has to make sure he’s covered at all times.

DB Kitan Oladapo

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Happy Valley, Ore. native has been a Beaver in what seems like forever. The redshirt senior was a Pac-12 Honorable Mention last season and he’s followed that up with 52 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mascarenas-Arnold has danced his way to a team-leading 96 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. He was a backup linebacker and special teams player for the first two seasons, but as a starter in 2023, Mascarenas-Arnold has flourished into one of the top linebackers in the conference.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire