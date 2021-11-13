5 Bears who have surpassed expectations at midway point

The Chicago Bears are at the midway point of the season, where they sit 3-6 at the bye week. There have been some players who have disappointed and others who have surprised with impressive outings through the first nine weeks.

Here’s a look at those Bears players who have surpassed expectations at the midway point of the season.

OLB Robert Quinn

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Following a disappointing 2020 outing, everyone expected outside linebacker Robert Quinn to have a bounce-back season. But that wouldn’t take much considering he notched just two sacks last season. Instead, Quinn has exceeded expectations and looks like the player the Bears believed they were getting when they signed him to a five-year, $70 million deal. Quinn leads the team with 6.5 sacks through eight games (after missing a game on the COVID list), and he anchors a pass rush alongside Khalil Mack that has the third-most sacks in the NFL.

RB Khalil Herbert

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

There was a belief that running back Khalil Herbert could become another one of those late-round gems that Ryan Pace has found in the NFL draft. But it’s safe to say no one expected that Herbert would find the success he’s found so quickly. When David Montgomery went down with a knee injury in Week 4, Herbert stepped in and immediately became the lead back for Chicago. And the run game didn’t miss a beat with Herbert in the backfield, where the rookie rushed for 344 yards on 78 carries for a 4.4 average in Montgomery’s absence from Weeks 5-8. With Montgomery returning from his knee injury, the hope is we’ll still more Herbert in more of a complementary role.

LT Jason Peters

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Story continues

When the Bears suffered a rash of injuries on the offensive line and lost rookie Teven Jenkins as their left tackle, they reached out to 39-year-old Jason Peters. And it’s safe to say Peters has surpassed expectations. Peters is a future Hall of Famer, but he was also just a couple of weeks removed from fishing and far from in game shape when he joined the team in training camp. This season, Peters has been the Bears’ best offensive linemen, and it hasn’t even been close, a blessing in disguise after the injuries at the tackle position.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Bears brought back their starting four safeties from a season ago. And while there’s been some disappointment — along with injuries — at the position, one player who’s taken advantage of his opportunities is DeAndre Houston-Carson. With Deon Bush on injured reserve and Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson both injured at points this season, it was Houston-Carson that got the starting nod, and he’s shown that he deserves more playing opportunities. Houston-Carson is also the only safety with an interception this season.

OT Larry Borom

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

While we only have a two-game sample, fifth-round rookie Larry Borom has definitely surprised in his two starts at right tackle. Borom missed six games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1, but he made his return for the 49ers game, where he got the start at right tackle in place of an injured Germain Ifedi. Over the last couple of weeks, Borom has faced two of the league’s best pass rushers in Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt, and he’s allowed a combined one quarterback pressure and one sack in that span. Not too shabby for the rook. It might be early, but if Borom continues to grow and perform like this, the Bears might’ve found their long-term right tackle.

[listicle id=488527]

1

1

1

1