5 Bears rookies who could crack the starting lineup in 2023

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it clear his intent it to build through the draft, and we saw that from the impacts of his first rookie class. And that certainly looks to be the case with his 2023 class.

Poles addressed some big holes on the roster with some potential impact players in the draft, including some who are expected to start immediately as rookies — or could very well be starting by season’s end.

There are five Bears from this recent 2023 draft class who should crack the starting lineup this season. Let’s take a look:

RT Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This one’s a gimme considering Wright has been working with the first-team offensive line from the start. When the Bears drafted Wright at 10th overall, they were getting an immediate plug-and-play right tackle to shore up an offensive line that struggled mightily in pass protection last season. Now, Wright is part of the new-look right side of the offensive line, alongside free-agent guard Nate Davis.

CB Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Stevenson has been one of Chicago’s surprise offseason standouts, as he’s been climbing the depth chart since he was drafted. The Bears traded up to land Stevenson in the second round, upgrading at cornerback in a big way. With Kyler Gordon set to work exclusively in the slot, Stevenson is expected to start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson.

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dexter was the Bears’ first defensive tackle drafted, and he also made a strong impression during the offseason program. The adjustment from Florida to Chicago’s defensive scheme has already worked wonders for his get off, and his versatility along the interior has been a plus. While Dexter will start as a rotational piece behind Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him starting before season’s end.

RB Roschon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Johnson was a steal for Chicago in the fourth round, adding to their already-revamped running back room. Johnson’s skillset makes him the perfect candidate to be a surprise starter come Day 1, although he’ll have to beat out Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman. He’s an impressive runner coupled with his pass catching and pass protection ability that make him an all-around back. But, even if that’s not the case, he could be starting by the end of the year.

DT Zacch Pickens

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Pickens was the second defensive tackle taken on Day 2 of the draft, and his skillset makes him an intriguing player to watch moving forward. Like with Dexter, Pickens will contribute as a rotational piece on the defensive line to start. But with both Justin Jones and Andrew Billings set to become free agents next season, Pickens has a chance to prove he can be a long-term starter…perhaps even by season’s end.

