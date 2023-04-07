5 Bears players who need to step up in 2023

If the Chicago Bears are going to make a jump in 2023, they’re going to need their key players to step up from last season. There are multiple players on the roster in key situations where 2023 is a make-or-break season.

The most obvious is the quarterback position. With the help Justin Fields is getting this offseason, he will be expected to step it up in 2023. Outside of him – who else is there?

Here are five Bears players who need to step up in 2023:

QB Justin Fields

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Year 3 signal caller Justin Fields is going to have everything going for him this season. He doesn’t have to learn a new offense, he finally will have a number one target to throw to in DJ Moore, and Chicago has an improved offensive line.

It’s all on him going forward. There are no more excuses. Last season, Fields got away with using his legs to get out of trouble. Teams are going to pick up on it – he has to improve as a passer if he is going to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Last season, Fields passed for 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 2,242 yards. Those numbers need to improve in 2023.

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It’s hard to get over the fact that the Bears gave up the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver who is second on their depth chart – with only 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games with the Bears.

Of course, when Chicago traded for Claypool, they didn’t expect to finish 3-14 and have a high draft selection, giving Pittsburgh such a high pick in return. Just off of the draft capital given up, Claypool needs to turn into a star, or else this will go down as Ryan Poles’ Kevin White moment.

Claypool won’t have to be the number-one guy in Chicago. DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney are there to take off the pressure. He just has to be good enough to make an impact worthy of that second-round selection.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. is a great special teams player, but that’s it. He was drafted in a loaded wide receiver draft and the best he has to offer is returning kicks and punts as a third-round selection.

Jones had seven catches for 107 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown during his rookie season. He added nine carries for 103 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

He found the most success returning kickoffs. Jones had 22 kick returns for 607 yards, 27.6 yards per return. If he can turn things around and be a solid depth wide receiver in 2023, this will turn out to be a good draft choice for Poles considering how well Jones plays on special teams. If he can’t figure it out on offense, this was a wasted pick.

RB Khalil Herbert

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With the loss of David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert could be called upon as the top running back in Chicago in a group that also includes newcomer D’Onta Foreman.

Herbert has been with the team for two seasons now, coming off of a 731-yard rushing season with four touchdowns in 13 games. In that span, he only started one game, serving as a complement to Montgomery. Herbert only had 129 carries in 2022, averaging 5.7 yards per rush, most in the NFL.

There is a lot of confidence in Herbert. He played well in relief of Montgomery in 2021, and then again played well as the second back in 2022. If he is the Week 1 starter, he is going to have to step things up to make sure Chicago has a successful running game, yet again this season.

S Eddie Jackson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson is coming off of a 2022 season where he bounced back from two tough seasons in a row. He had four interceptions in 12 games, just two shy of his career-high of six in 2018. Jackson also forced two fumbles and had 80 total tackles.

Jackson’s success in 2022 went unnoticed because of how awful the Bears defense was. He was one of their best players, but he didn’t get the praise he deserved. If he can play just as well – or even better – in 2023, this defense is going to improve.

The defensive backs have to step it up, but Jackson in particular, as he is a veteran leader on this football team. He’s had his ups and his downs, now it’s time to go back to his Pro Bowl form as the Monsters of the Midway return.

