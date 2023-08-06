5 Bears players who impressed at Family Fest

The Chicago Bears are playing their first game at Soldier Field! Against themselves. During training camp. For Family Fest.

Okay, it’s not exactly as exciting as the Bears’ first game of the regular season against the rival Green Bay Packers, but hosting a live-action practice in front of a boisterous Chicago crowd definitely has a resemblance to an actual game day.

The players rose to the occasion as well, with the offense in particular igniting a light show for their first action at home base this season.

Here’s a look at the five Bears players who stood out during Sunday’s Family Fest.

QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Justin Fields has boasted that he’ll have a career year in the upcoming season and, if his performance during Family Fest is any indicator, he’ll easily fulfill his promise.

QB1 had easily his best day of camp, demonstrating pinpoint accuracy and great touch through the practice. Though Fields threaded several throws in for touchdowns, his best throw was his last, where made a stellar tight window throw to star WR D.J. Moore.

Practice ends on a good note! Justin Fields just made his best throw of the day on his last one. DJ Moore was blanketed across the middle on the back middle of the end zone but Fields made a tight window throw and DJ Moore showed great hands to bring it in. All day to throw. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 6, 2023

The question of Fields’ success has transitioned from “how will Fields do in training camp?” to “how will he perform under the lights?” After today, it seems a new question will need to raised for the star passer.

WR D.J. Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Get ready, because most of the entries on today’s piece are going to be all offense.

Fields was dissecting the defense today, and DJ Moore was right there handing him the tools. The receiver had a great performance during Family Fest, hauling in any pass that even remotely entered his catch radius.

Get ready for a lot Moore of this 😏 pic.twitter.com/AqRxAR8Cro — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2023

Moore got off to a hot start during Family Fest, catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Fields to cap off a 74-yard drive during the team’s 11-on-11 period.

His productive day was only an appetizer for what should be coming in the regular season.

WR Chase Claypool

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

From one side of the offensive formation to the other. Chase Claypool also had a productive at the office with Fields, creating great separation in his routes to make life easy for his quarterback.

During a team red zone drill, Fields found Claypool for an eight-yard touchdown.

Many attendees of the practices agree that Claypool has had a strong camp up to this point. If his play in the offseason translates to the regular season, he could be in for a career year.

TE Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tight end Cole Kmet is already putting that new contract extension to good use. Kmet was the last of the Bears’ receiving trio to get snag a score, hauling in a 12-yard strike from Fields.

Bears' first-team offense has a good day in the red zone. — Fields hits Cole Kmet for a 12-yard touchdown and then hit Chase Claypool for an 8-yard TD on the next play. Fields felt pressure, moved right, and threw a strike to Claypool. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 6, 2023

Fields’ safety blanket continued to be a reliable target throughout Family Fest.

CB Josh Blackwell

USA Today Sports

Several defensive starters sat out the festivities of Family Fest — more likely because of an abundance of caution more than anything else. So the second- and third-string defenders had a chance to make a big play on their home turf.

With Kyler Gordon sidelined, Josh Blackwell stepped in at nickel cornerback, where he made a play against the second-team offense. Blackwell stepped in front of an errant P.J. Walker pass and came away with a nice interception.

Bears first-team defense ended the second-team offense's attempt quickly when Josh Blackwell — starting at nickel in place of Kyler Gordon — picked off P.J. Walker. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 6, 2023

The Bears coaching staff have surprisingly given a handful of players lower on the depth chart an opportunity to secure more playing time, like rookie cornerback Terrell Smith. While Blackwell has flown well below the radar, making big plays on a big stage can only benefit him.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire