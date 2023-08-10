5 Bears players who impressed on Day 13 of training camp

Believe it or not, Chicago Bears training camp 2023 is already coming to a close. The Bears held their final public training camp practice of the season on Thursday, two days before they take on the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener. After that, one more closed practice will take place on Monday before the team heads to Indianapolis for their joint practices with the Colts.

Following a lengthy and spirited practice the day before, head coach Matt Eberflus dialed things back a little bit on Thursday with a shorter session. But it was still one that featured plenty of plays from the defense, particularly on the line.

Here are a few players who stood out from the Bears’ final open training camp practice.

1. DE Rasheem Green

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, left, works with defensive end Rasheem Green at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH115

Defensive end Rasheem Green has been coming on as of late. Building on a couple nice plays during Wednesday’s practice, Green flashed even more on Thursday. He was able to beat both tackle Darnell Wright and guard Ja’Tyre Carter in 11-on-11 drills to wreak havoc behind the line of scrimmage.

Green was making plays both in the run and passing game. On one play, he was able to chase down running back Khalil Herbert from behind the line of scrimmage to make the tackle via Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO. On another, he got past Carter to force quarterback Justin Fields to throw away the ball via Bear Report’s Zack Pearson.

11 on 11s / First Team Handoff to Khalil Herbert. Rasheem Green comes behind the play and catches Herbert at the line of scrimmage to the right side as he started one the left. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

Rasheem Green just beat Ja’Tyre Carter and forced Fields to throw it away. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

Whether Green’s performance says more about him or the play of the offensive line remains to be seen. Regardless, the veteran edge rusher was showing up quite a bit on Thursday.

2. DT Gervon Dexter

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Gervon Dexter #98 of the Chicago Bears looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498748992

It’s been a steady climb for rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter since camp began over two weeks ago and he may have had his best day as coming to an end. Dexter was all over the line of scrimmage during Thursday’s practice. Whether it was batting balls down, generating pressure up the middle, or even getting a would-be sack, he was a nightmare for the offensive line. His get-off even appears to be better than in previous days according to The Bigs’ Herb Howard.

Rookie DT Gervon Dexter is having himself a day!! Sacks, TFLs, and batted balls. The get-off appears a bit faster today, as well. #Bears — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 10, 2023

The best part of Dexter’s day may have actually come after practice though. When the day was over, the rookie defensive tackle stayed behind with new veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to work on different techniques via Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation Bears. It was a welcome sight for the young playmaker, who has high aspirations as he begins his career.

Practice is over, but the work never really stops. Here’s new guy Yannick Ngakoue working with rookie Gervon Dexter Sr. after practice. #BNBearsCamp pic.twitter.com/X3iALjVCR8 — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 10, 2023

3. DE Dominique Robinson

May 7, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson speaks at a news conference during team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Dominique Robinson was another young defensive lineman who made plenty of plays on Thursday. The second-year pass rusher, like many of his teammates on the line, made an impact in both the run and pass game. Robinson took down Herbert just over the line of scrimmage after coming from the opposite side of the line according to Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO.

11 on 11s / 1st Team / 40 yd line Handoff to Khalil Herbert to the right side where Dominique Robinson travels across the line of scrimmage on the backside pursuit and catches Herbert for a very short gain. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

Robinson also knocked down a pass from Fields during team drills, according to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO. The former college wide receiver clearly still has a knack for finding the ball.

Dominique Robinson knocked down a ball at the line of scrimmage. Fields had a throw away to his RT. 3rd 10 – Justin Jones got inside pressure. Fields had a side-arm incomplete pass to EQ. 4th down — Defense called for a penalty 1st 10 – Mooney catch RT Foreman run LT. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 10, 2023

Robinson has made quite a few plays the last couple of practices. With DeMarcus Walker still out and Ngakoue just now ramping up, he’s taken advantage of the opportunity to show what he can do with the first-team defense.

4. RB D'Onta Foreman

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman works on the field during NFL football OTA practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH104

While the defense stole the show on Thursday, there were still standout performers on offense. Running back D’Onta Foreman had himself a day after missing much of Wednesday’s practice. The former Carolina Panther was featured quite a bit and made the most of his carries. Foreman was gaining about four or five yards per carry for the most part in team drills as noted by NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock.

Braggs also observed a big run for Foreman that was set up by a key block from rookie Darnell Wright. Foreman is showing he has the strength and speed to fill the role David Montgomery used to occupy in previous seasons. He’s had somewhat of a quiet camp but is finishing strong.

11 on 11s from the 40 yd line. Pitch play to the right side for Donta Foreman. I was keying in on Darnell Wright and he did a great job of clearing out and flattening the DE. Wide open space for room to run. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

5. LB Noah Sewell

Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell listens to a question from the media at a news conference during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH108

Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell has seen more reps as of late with Tremaine Edmunds not practicing and he’s not letting them go to waste. As soon as red zone 11-on-11 drills began, Sewell was in Fields’ lap. According to Pearson, the rookie blitzed in and got to Fields right as he completes a pass. Like the defensive linemen, he was an issue for the offensive line.

Noah Sewell starts off 11 on 11 in RZ with a blitz. Got to Justin Fields as he completed a pass to DJ Moore over the middle. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

That was apparent to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who singled Sewell out as someone who is making things difficult for the offense via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. With Edmunds and T.J. Edwards likely getting limited, if any, plays in the preseason, Sewell could shine in that extended action.

Noah Sewell starts off 11 on 11 in RZ with a blitz. Got to Justin Fields as he completed a pass to DJ Moore over the middle. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire