5 Bears players who impressed on Day 13 of training camp

Brendan Sugrue
·7 min read

Believe it or not, Chicago Bears training camp 2023 is already coming to a close. The Bears held their final public training camp practice of the season on Thursday, two days before they take on the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener. After that, one more closed practice will take place on Monday before the team heads to Indianapolis for their joint practices with the Colts.

Following a lengthy and spirited practice the day before, head coach Matt Eberflus dialed things back a little bit on Thursday with a shorter session. But it was still one that featured plenty of plays from the defense, particularly on the line.

Here are a few players who stood out from the Bears’ final open training camp practice.

1. DE Rasheem Green

Chicago Bears defensive lineman <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31072" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jalyn Holmes;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jalyn Holmes</a>, left, works with defensive end Rasheem Green at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH115
Chicago Bears defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, left, works with defensive end Rasheem Green at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH115

Defensive end Rasheem Green has been coming on as of late. Building on a couple nice plays during Wednesday’s practice, Green flashed even more on Thursday. He was able to beat both tackle Darnell Wright and guard Ja’Tyre Carter in 11-on-11 drills to wreak havoc behind the line of scrimmage.

Green was making plays both in the run and passing game. On one play, he was able to chase down running back Khalil Herbert from behind the line of scrimmage to make the tackle via Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO. On another, he got past Carter to force quarterback Justin Fields to throw away the ball via Bear Report’s Zack Pearson.

Whether Green’s performance says more about him or the play of the offensive line remains to be seen. Regardless, the veteran edge rusher was showing up quite a bit on Thursday.

2. DT Gervon Dexter

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Gervon Dexter #98 of the Chicago Bears looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498748992
LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Gervon Dexter #98 of the Chicago Bears looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498748992

It’s been a steady climb for rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter since camp began over two weeks ago and he may have had his best day as coming to an end. Dexter was all over the line of scrimmage during Thursday’s practice. Whether it was batting balls down, generating pressure up the middle, or even getting a would-be sack, he was a nightmare for the offensive line. His get-off even appears to be better than in previous days according to The Bigs’ Herb Howard.

The best part of Dexter’s day may have actually come after practice though. When the day was over, the rookie defensive tackle stayed behind with new veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to work on different techniques via Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation Bears. It was a welcome sight for the young playmaker, who has high aspirations as he begins his career.

3. DE Dominique Robinson

May 7, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson speaks at a news conference during team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson speaks at a news conference during team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Dominique Robinson was another young defensive lineman who made plenty of plays on Thursday. The second-year pass rusher, like many of his teammates on the line, made an impact in both the run and pass game. Robinson took down Herbert just over the line of scrimmage after coming from the opposite side of the line according to Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO.

Robinson also knocked down a pass from Fields during team drills, according to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO. The former college wide receiver clearly still has a knack for finding the ball.

Robinson has made quite a few plays the last couple of practices. With DeMarcus Walker still out and Ngakoue just now ramping up, he’s taken advantage of the opportunity to show what he can do with the first-team defense.

4. RB D'Onta Foreman

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman works on the field during NFL football OTA practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH104
Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman works on the field during NFL football OTA practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH104

While the defense stole the show on Thursday, there were still standout performers on offense. Running back D’Onta Foreman had himself a day after missing much of Wednesday’s practice. The former Carolina Panther was featured quite a bit and made the most of his carries. Foreman was gaining about four or five yards per carry for the most part in team drills as noted by NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock.

Braggs also observed a big run for Foreman that was set up by a key block from rookie Darnell Wright. Foreman is showing he has the strength and speed to fill the role David Montgomery used to occupy in previous seasons. He’s had somewhat of a quiet camp but is finishing strong.

5. LB Noah Sewell

Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell listens to a question from the media at a news conference during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH108
Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell listens to a question from the media at a news conference during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH108

Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell has seen more reps as of late with Tremaine Edmunds not practicing and he’s not letting them go to waste. As soon as red zone 11-on-11 drills began, Sewell was in Fields’ lap. According to Pearson, the rookie blitzed in and got to Fields right as he completes a pass. Like the defensive linemen, he was an issue for the offensive line.

That was apparent to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who singled Sewell out as someone who is making things difficult for the offense via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. With Edmunds and T.J. Edwards likely getting limited, if any, plays in the preseason, Sewell could shine in that extended action.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire