5 Bears players who impressed on Day 12 of training camp

The Chicago Bears orchestrated a longer than usual training camp practice on Wednesday, with players on both offense and defense taking advantage of extra snaps.

Several Bears did not participate today, notably guard Nate Davis, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jaquan Brisker.

The injury bug also made a surprise but unwelcome visit to Halas Hall, as wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown, guard Teven Jenkins and guard Alex Leatherwood all pulled up gingerly during their respective drills, causing them to go to the sideline for a time.

Without further delay, let’s examine the five Bears players who stood out on Day 12 of training camp.

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wednesday’s practice featured the newest episode of the Justin Fields Show, and the titular star put on a good performance for the live in studio audience.

QB1 started practice off on a strong note, fitting a perfectly thrown ball in to recevier DJ Moore down the sideline for a big chunk play.

WOW FIELDS TO MOORE. Perfectly placed ball in between corner and safety down the sideline for a big gain. — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023

Fields later decided to add a bit of flair to his deep ball game, escaping to his left on another play and lofting a great pass to receiver Darnell Mooney, who brings in the contested catch for a touchdown.

Fields proves his consistency with another good day of camp.

OT Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears’ limited use of full pads hasn’t allowed the offensive line group to make their mark so far in camp, but the big guys in the trenches finally get a win here.

Rookie first round pick Darnell Wright had to go through some growing pains as he became acclimated to the speed and ability of NFL players, but the tackle only impresses more and more every day. Wednesday’s practice was maybe his most dominant, as he reportedly was flawless in team drills.

Darnell Wright has not lost a rep in team drills from what I’ve seen — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023

The offensive line’s inability to stay healthy makes it all the more crucial that Wright is up to speed when the regular season comes around in about a month. Wright will need to be the anchor that the offense can rely on.

DT Gervon Dexter

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wright’s fellow rookie on the defensive line, Gervon Dexter, also is having a strong training camp. The defensive tackle consistently displays a deadly combination of quickness and power, much to the dismay of his offensive counterparts. Dexter once again let out that tenacity in the team’s offensive line vs. defensive line drill.

Gervon Dexters going to be good folks. Just blew up his guy in OL/DL drills — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 9, 2023

Dexter shares much of the same responsibility as Wright; he will need to be a force in actual games if the front four is to make any sort of impact.

WR DJ Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

I think it’s fair to say a new fundamental truth has been uncovered in training camp: if Justin Fields is having a good day, so is DJ Moore.

Moore had some nice catches in the team’s 11-on-11 period today, making an impressive sideline grab during a two-minute drill.

Two minute begins with a sack for the defense. But a play later Justin Fields delivers a dart to DJ Moore who got his feet down for a nice grab. Was right in front of me and impressive. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 9, 2023

Moore will have his first challenge of the preseason when the Titans comes to Soldier Field to play the Bears on Saturday,

LB Micah Baskerville

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

I could lie to you and tell you I knew all about undrafted rookie free agent Micah Baskerville from LSU. But I didn’t — I had to look him up. With the plays Baskerville made today, however, he could quickly make his name known to Bears fans during the preseason.

Training camp is all about making the most out of opportunities and Baskerville made the most out of his. The linebacker snagged two interceptions during team drills today, turning the heads of fans who never would’ve looked in his direction.

I could tweet about how Justin Fields and the starting offense did in the two-minute drill, but wouldn't you be more interested in undrafted rookie LB Micah Baskerville, who had two interceptions today at Bears camp? — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 9, 2023

Though it may seem like the Bears are stacked at the linebacker position, the NFL season can be cruel and unforgiving. You never know when a player deep in the depth chart like Baskerville will be called upon, and he could be a solid practice squad addition.

