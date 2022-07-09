5 Bears players battling for a roster spot going into training camp

Training camp opens in just three weeks for the Chicago Bears, meaning roster spots will soon be up for grabs at nearly every position on the roster. Younger players and undrafted free agents will look to steal a spot from vested veterans and vice versa throughout the month of camp, leading to plenty of competition for fans to watch.

Here are five players currently on the team roster who already appear on the bubble heading into camp.

WR Dazz Newsome

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Last season as a rookie, Dazz Newsome was billed as a sixth-round steal who had potential to become a solid return specialist and consistent contributor on offense. But he spent most of the year on the practice squad and only played a handful of snaps in three games, catching two passes for 23 yards.

Though his special teams prowess did show up in his limited playing time, the Bears have revamped their return specialists this season, drafting players such as Velus Jones Jr. and Trestan Ebner, potentially leaving Newsome on the outside looking in. The Bears have also brought in a number of receivers to compete for roster spots this offseason, making things even harder for the former North Carolina Tar Heel. Newsome will need to impress early and often to stick around.

OT Lachavious Simmons

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Another late-round draft pick from former general manager Ryan Pace, Lachavious “Pig” Simmons found himself playing in meaningful games last season due to injuries and COVID-19 concerns, including one start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things didn’t go great for Simmons in that matchup as he was beaten on pretty much every play and benched before halftime.

Simmons has always been one of the final reserves on the roster since coming into the league in 2020. But with a new regime and a general manager who is more focused on the play up front, those days could be coming to a close. What Simmons has going for him, however, is that injuries are already impacting the line with guard Dakota Dozier on injured reserve. There’s a chance for him to make his case to stay on the team, but he’ll have plenty of competition as well.

TE Rysen John

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Outside of starter Cole Kmet, the Bears completely revamped their tight end room this offseason. The team brought in veterans such as Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy, and Rysen John to compete for backup positions. It stands to reason Griffin and O’Shaughnessy have the upper hand for the reserve spots, making things difficult for John.

The former New York Giant was released by the team and claimed off waivers by the Bears. He’s had trouble staying healthy since coming into the league in 2020, not even making it into a single regular season game yet. John already has the chips stacked against him coming into training camp, but perhaps he can make some plays in the preseason to warrant a roster spot.

DE Charles Snowden

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Every year after the NFL Draft, there’s a handful of players that analysts and experts are shocked they didn’t get drafted. Charles Snowden was one of those players following the 2021 NFL Draft and he happened to sign with the Bears. Snowden only played in two games last season, though, and primarily spent the season on the practice squad. Now heading into his second season, things aren’t getting any easier.

Snowden’s skillset favors playing in a 3-4 defense as an outside linebacker. He’s tall and athletic, able to maneuver past blockers coming off the edge. Now in a 4-3, playing as a defensive end with his hand in the dirt may not be the best position for him. Snowden will have to prove he can play within this defense when camp begins.

CB Duke Shelley

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Shelley has the most experience of all of these players listed combined, but that won’t save him from potentially ending up on the chopping block. Shelley was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has appeared in at least nine games in each of his three seasons in the league. He’s started a handful of games and played the most snaps in his career last season in a battered Bears secondary, but failed to take his career to the next level as the team’s starting nickel corner. Now, he’s hoping to stick around as a reserve.

Shelley has much more competition now than he did in previous seasons and will battle with players such as Thomas Graham Jr., Tavon Young, Jayson Stanley, and Kindle Vildor. The cornerback room suddenly became crowded this offseason, potentially leaving Shelley on the outside looking in.

