Injuries happen in the NFL. It's simply part of the game. The Chicago Bears suffered through a terrible stretch of injuries during the John Fox era and haven't been immune to some critical bumps and bruises over the first two years with Matt Nagy at the helm, too.

Fortunately, the Bears' roster is deep. Granted, it's not that Chicago has surefire starting-quality players slotted on the second team up and down the depth chart, but there are a handful of guys who have more than enough talent to contribute in case of injury.

Here's a look at five of those players as we enter the 2020 NFL season.

5 Bears who could become key reserves in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago