5 Bearcats to watch in the Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl matchup

The stage is set and the anticipation is mounting as Alabama and Cincinnati prepare to clash on New Year’s Eve in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Like most contests of this magnitude, a handful of plays made by a handful of players will go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Today we are going to highlight a few players for the Cincinnati Bearcats that I believe Crimson Tide fans will need to be on the lookout for come Friday afternoon.

Let’s do this!

Curtis Brooks, DL, 6'2", 285

Syndication: The Enquirer

Brooks has been a force along the defensive line for the Bearcats this season, racking up 7.5 sacks.

Alec Pierce, WR, 6'3", 213

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce is a long and athletic receiver who is a tough red zone matchup. Pierce has 50 receptions for 867 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Jerome Ford, RB, 5'11", 220

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back, Jerome Ford has found a home in the Bearcats offense. On the season Ford has 1,242 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.

Desmond Ridder, QB, 6'4", 215

Syndication: The Enquirer

Ridder has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in college football over the last couple of seasons. Ridder has thrown for 3,190 yards on the season while rushing for an additional 371.

Ahmad Gardner, CB, 6'3", 200

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner is one of the best corners in all of college football. His length and athleticism cause opposing receivers a lot of trouble. The matchup with Jameson Williams should be a lot of fun.

