5 baseball teams set for PIAA tournament Monday

Five area baseball teams will compete in the PIAA tournament Monday. Three squads are in Class 1A, with one each at the Class 2A and 3A levels.

District 6 champ Bishop McCort Catholic (14-8) hosts District 9 runner-up DuBois Central Catholic (11-9) at 6 p.m. inside Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Bishop McCort is 12-0 in the PIAA first round over its history. The Crimson Crushers advanced to the 2022 quarterfinals, when Brock Beppler and Mason Pfeil were starters.

The Crimson Crushers came back to beat Bishop Carroll Catholic 11-7 in Tuesday’s District 6 championship game, which included six runs in the fifth inning. Bishop McCort has 10 District 6 titles and two in the past three seasons. Beppler led the Crimson Crushers, who took advantage of nine walks and four hit batters, with two hits, including a double. Sophomore Erik Radkowski and junior Eli Zasadni (two runs) each added two knocks. Junior Adam Radkowski drove in two runs.

Pfeil, a Mansfield signee, struck out six batters and allowed five runs over the first three innings. Junior right-hander Lucas Turner fanned four batters over the final four frames, permitting two unearned runs.

DuBois Central Catholic, which lost 10-1 in the District 9 title game to defending state champion Clarion Area, is led by junior Aiden Snowberger’s .477 average, 13 stolen bases, four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Junior Blake Pisarcik has a .414 average with 12 stolen bases, six doubles, three homers and 29 RBIs.

Snowberger has a 1.58 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 441/3 innings.

Sophomore Carter Himes has a 2.88 ERA with 51 punchouts in 411/3 frames.

This is Bishop McCort’s 13th appearance in the state playoffs and second in three seasons. The Crimson Crushers have a 22-11 record in the PIAA tournament. Bishop McCort won the 2012 PIAA Class 1A title and finished as runners-up in 2016 and 2017.

DuBois Central Catholic is 15-9 in 11 previous trips to the state playoffs. The Cardinals won PIAA titles in 2011 and 2022. DuBois Central Catholic lost 4-1 to Clarion Area in the 2023 PIAA championship game.

Monday’s winner will face the victor of District 3 champion Mount Calvary Christian (13-3) or District 5 runner-up Southern Fulton (19-5) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

• In Class 1A, District 5 winner Conemaugh Township Area (20-4) plays District 7 runner-up Eden Christian Academy (16-6) at Somerset Area High School at 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township claimed its 14th District 5 baseball title Thursday in a 5-4 victory over Southern Fulton.

Conemaugh Township senior Larry Weaver started and threw four effective innings, allowing three unearned runs. Sophomore Colin Dinyar permitted one unearned run over the final three innings for the save.

Four of Conemaugh Township’s five runs scored with two outs. Weaver (3-for-3) tied the game with an RBI double on a 1-2 count down the right-field line in the fourth inning.

Senior Zack Petree followed with a two-run single to give Conemaugh Township the lead back. Sophomore D.J. Bambinio and Petree each totaled two hits. Dinyar delivered an RBI single in the first.

Weaver is batting .459 with a .892 slugging percentage, 32 runs, nine doubles, four triples, five home runs and 29 RBIs.

Junior Luke Weber has a .417 average with three doubles, one homer and 19 RBIs. Petree is hitting .405 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and 26 RBIs. Dinyar has four home runs and 25 RBIs. Bambino has scored 32 runs, stolen 17 bases and driven in 21 runs. Senior Luke Haight has 22 RBIs and six doubles. Sophomore Brennan Lohr has 14 stolen bases.

On the mound, Petree has a 2.17 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 42 innings. Weaver has a 1.72 ERA with 42 punchouts in 402/3 frames.

Eden Christian Academy lost 10-3 to Bishop Canevin in the District 7 title game.

Sophomore Brett Feldman went 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Warriors. Sophomore Brady Hull added two hits. Senior Enzo Natale allowed five runs over 11/3 innings.

Hull has a .508 average and .898 slugging percentage with 15 stolen bases, 11 doubles, four home runs and 35 RBIs. Feldman is batting .482 with 22 stolen bases, four doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs. Senior Caleb Emswiler has a .435 average with seven doubles, one triple, five home runs and 37 RBIs. Natale, with 14 stolen bases, has a 3.16 ERA to go with 53 punchouts in 31 innings.

Conemaugh Township is in the PIAA playoffs for the 14th time. The Indians are 6-7 in first-round games. Conemaugh Township won first-round contests in 2018 and 2019.

Eden Christian Academy is making its third straight journey to the state playoffs. It finished as 2021 PIAA runner-up.

Monday’s winner will meet either District 10 champion West Middlesex (10-11) or District 7 No. 3 seed Avella (12-6) Thursday in the quarterfinals.

• District 6 Class 1A runner-up Bishop Carroll Catholic (10-13) meets District 9 champion Clarion Area (18-2) at 6:30 p.m. at Showers Field in DuBois.

Bishop Carroll dropped an 11-7 decision to Bishop McCort in Tuesday’s District 6 title game. Bishop Carroll junior Jacob Gregg, sophomore Preston Gillin and senior Max Oravec each totaled two hits. Senior Mark Mento drove in two runs.

Junior Cullen Myers and senior Zander Sekerak, a La Roche commit, each doubled.

Myers leads the Huskies with a .357 average, five doubles, one homer and 17 RBIs.

Senior Grant Casses, a Pitt-Bradford recruit, and Gillin each drove in 13 runs. Senior Luke Repko and Sekerak each have 18 stolen bases. Casses has 13. Gregg has logged 35 strikeouts in 411/3 innings. Mento has a 2.74 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 381/3 innings.

Clarion Area, the 2023 PIAA champion, beat DuBois Central Catholic 10-1 for the District 9 crown. Senior Dawson Smail, an Xavier recruit, went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs.

Junior Matt Alston (two doubles, two RBIs) and junior Noah Harrison each totaled two hits.

Senior Devon Lauer fanned four batters over four innings, permitting one run.

The Bobcats are led by Smail’s .530 average, 14 stolen bases, nine doubles, one triple, three home runs and 20 RBIs.

Junior Derek Smail is hitting .469 with six doubles, one triple, three home runs and 17 RBIs. Harrison is batting .429 with eight doubles, one homer and 25 RBIs. Senior left-hander Tanner Miller has an 0.71 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 391/3 innings.

This is Bishop Carroll’s fourth trip to the state playoffs, first since 2011. The Huskies won a 2021 first-round game against Chartiers-Houston.

Clarion Area has made six appearances in the state playoffs. It won the 2023 PIAA Class 1A title and lost to Meyersdale in the 2017 championship game.

Monday’s winner will play either District 7 champ Bishop Canevin (16-4) or District 10 runner-up Saegertown (18-3) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

• District 5-8 Class 2A winner North Star (19-4) hosts District 7 runner-up Serra Catholic (17-2) at 4 p.m. in Ferrellton.

North Star beat Northern Bedford County 6-1 in Tuesday’s title game. Senior Connor Yoder tripled among his two hits and drove in three runs. Junior Andy Retassie added two hits and two runs. Senior Cayden Turner singled, walked three times and scored twice.

Turner, a Penn State Behrend recruit, struck out eight batters over the first 42/3 innings, allowing one unearned run. Senior Vance Kimmel fanned four batters over the final 21/3 frames.

For the season, Turner is batting .603 with a .702 on-base percentage, 1.031 slugging percentage, seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 27 RBIs, 40 runs, 10 stolen bases and no strikeouts. Yoder is hitting .574 with four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 23 RBIs.

Senior Nolan Weible is hitting .429 with a double and 17 RBIs. Senior Glendon Griffith has driven in 21 runs. Senior Braden Livingston has 16 stolen bases, and sophomore Bryson Durst has 12 stolen bases.

Turner has a 1.47 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 472/3 innings.

Kimmel has not allowed an earned run while posting 57 punchouts in 332/3 innings.

Serra Catholic lost 5-0 to Seton LaSalle in the District 7 title game. Senior Isiah Petty totaled three of Serra Catholic’s eight hits.

Petty is batting .500 with 24 stolen bases, seven doubles and 18 RBIs. Senior Zach Black (.493, 20 RBIs), junior Jake Holmes (.482, 28 RBIs), senior Collin Holmes (.431, 26 RBIs) and Owen Dumbroski (.400, 14 stolen bases, 23 RBIs) are all hitting above .400. Serra Catholic has stolen 101 bases as a team.

Bumbroski has a 2.05 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 441/3 innings. Serra Catholic’s Tyler Skaggs has a 2.42 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 372/3 innings.

North Star is in the PIAA tournament for the fifth time and first since 2013. The Cougars advanced to the 2012 PIAA Class 2A semifinals.

Serra Catholic is making its 13th appearance, and eighth straight, in the PIAA playoffs.

The Eagles won the 2011 Class 1A title and are 19-11 overall in the state tournament.

Monday’s winner will face either District 9 champ Redbank Valley or District 7 No. 3 seed Burgettstown (13-5-1) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

• In Class 3A, District 6 champ Central Cambria (15-7) entertains District 7 No. 3 seed South Allegheny (19-5) at 6 p.m.

Central Cambria defeated River Valley (10-0), Forest Hills (7-3) and Central (9-6) for its first District 6 baseball crown. Thursday against perennial power Central, junior Blake Coposky went 3-for-4 with a double. Grady Snyder and Jack Washko (two RBIs) each totaled two hits, including a double.

Logan Black and Joe Iacono provided two RBIs apiece.

Junior left-hander Owen Harringer allowed three earned runs over the first 42/3 innings. Alex Wingard and Black finished out the game on the mound.

Snyder leads Central Cambria, which only won four games in 2023, with a .456 average, five doubles, five triples, one home run, 17 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Washko has 11 stolen bases, and Coposky has driven in 18 runs. Harringer has a 2.75 ERA with 55 punchouts in 56 innings.

South Allegheny lost 2-0 to 2023 PIAA champion Riverside in the District 7 semifinals. beat Burrell 8-2 in the consolation game.

Sophomore Adam Jackowski struck out four batters as pitched a complete game in the consolation contest, retiring 15 of the final 16 batters he faced.

Trenton Popovich, Josh Nesky and Jaxson Champ went a combined 4-for-9 with three walks and four runs scores as the top three batters in the Gladiators’ lineup.

This is the first PIAA playoff game for either team.

Monday’s winner will meet District 9 champion Punxsutawney (15-3) or District 7 runner-up Riverside (16-2) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.