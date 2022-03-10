5 bargain free agents for Chiefs to consider in 2022

With the NFL’s legal tampering period and free agency just around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to make some new additions to the roster. While the big names and massive contracts are what everyone will be most excited for, the players that come in at a bargain price make up the backbone of a team.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite options who could be bargains for the Chiefs come free agency:

EDGE Olivier Vernon

Projection: Incentive-heavy one-year “prove-it” contract.

After sitting out the 2021 NFL season with an Achilles injury, Vernon is poised to make a comeback to the NFL. Vernon will turn 32 in October, but he had nine sacks in 2020 prior to his season-ending injury. He has experience in Steve Spagnuolo’s system after playing for him with the New York Giants, which should make this an appealing landing spot for him.

CB Sidney Jones

Projection: Two-year contract worth up to $12 million.

Jones is technically coming off of what is considered to be the best season of his career, but he’s still yet to play a full season in the NFL since entering the league back in 2017. He had the second-highest forced incompletion rate in the league since 2019 and could be an underrated signing for any team looking to bolster their depth in the secondary.

WR Albert Wilson

Projection: $1.12 million (veteran minimum 7 years of service).

A former undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2014, Wilson is coming off of a disappointing season 2021 season in Miami. Wilson turns 30 this season and still could have a few good seasons left in him. The fact that he already knows a good chunk of the system in Kansas City, combined with the appeal of adding a low-cost veteran pass-catcher makes him a good option for the team.

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Projection: Multi-year deal with a $8-9 million per year average.

There’s not much buzz for Muhammad, who is coming off a season where he posted 37 pressures (incl. seven sacks) on 800 defensive snaps. I feel like he’s probably at the top range of the Tier 3 pass rushers in this free agent class. He’ll be less expensive than the likes of guys like Charles Harris and Emmanuel Ogbah, but probably equally as productive as a player moving forward.

LB/S Landon Collins

Projection: $6.5 million per year average.

The Commanders are set to release S Landon Collins after trading to acquire QB Carson Wentz. Collins signed a massive 6-year contract worth $84 million back in 2019 and the deal was a huge failure. Collins made the switch to linebacker last season and flourished in the role, but he struggled to play the safety position in Washington. Collins had the best season of his career playing safety with Steve Spagnuolo in New York, but he’s likely looking at a hybrid role in Kansas City.

