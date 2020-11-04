5 bad contracts Knicks could trade for to land valuable rebuilding asset

Last week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are entertaining using their cap space to take on bad contracts via trade, so long as an asset is attached. This opens up a new avenue of acquiring prospects or picks New York has largely passed up on in years past.

Many teams will look to shed bulkier deals to duck under the luxury tax or set themselves up for the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes in 2021, giving Knicks president Leon Rose a host of sellers to choose from.

Here are five bad contracts the Knicks can potentially trade for, and what asset(s) they can receive. (Note: the rumored Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook acquisitions are not included, as the below contracts are a degree worse and won’t provide for the production those two do).

Blake Griffin

The most talented player on this list, Griffin may not be the best candidate for this type of deal as a team contending or at the cusp of contending for a title may see him as the final piece they need. On the flip side, he’s played 70 games in one of the last six seasons and is hitting 30 with shaky knees and $74 million owed to him through 2021-22.

If the trade market sours on him, and given what the Pistons let Andre Drummond go for, the Knicks may coax Detroit into unloading their multiple-time All-Star (who would make a fun fit next to Mitchell Robinson) along with an asset or two.

New York would have to part with either Julius Randle and Bobby Portis, or one of the two along with two of Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton and Wayne Ellington. Detroit would trade Griffin as part of their grand rebuild, but would have to swallow giving up an asset that’s part of said rebuild. This could be a relatively known one such as Sekou Doumbouya, who was picked 15th overall in last year’s draft, or an unknown like their pair of 2023 second round picks. Knicks fans likely shouldn’t hold their breath for a Luke Kennard.

Eric Gordon

Gordon and the Rockets agreed to a four-year, $76 million extension back in August of 2019, but another postseason defeat and pandemic later, Houston may look to begin unloading contracts as part of a retool and to shave their luxury tax bill. New York had the chance to draft Gordon, and although they would be acquiring an older version, he’d bring shooting, creation and a veteran presence to the roster.

The issue is coming up with what the Knicks get in return. Houston has dealt or swapped every one of their first-round picks from now until 2026, except for their 2022 pick which they can only offer to New York has a potential swap. As for young pieces it’s Chris Clemons, Bruno Caboclo or bust. Even if the Rockets packaged all of that, it would likely be more fruitful for the Knicks to look elsewhere, or just go for the all-in Westbrook deal.

Al Horford

A Horford deal may be the most realistic outcome after he proved to be an awkward fit on the 76ers, who fell short in this year’s playoffs once again. Knicks like Portis and Ellington should be intriguing to a Philly team that needs more shooting, Horford would be a terrific locker room add with a skillset that should hold up as he ages, and the Sixers have an asset they may be willing to let go of: Matisse Thybulle.

Philadelphia can ill-afford to play more non-Ben Simmons players that aren’t above average three-point shooters, and Thybulle quickly emerged as a top defensive prospect in his rookie year, easily a piece Tom Thibodeau would love to have. Pairing Thybulle with Frank Ntilikina will form a youthful defensive backcourt that won’t allow any team to score, including the Knicks. New York will have to pay out around $27 million a year through the 2022-23 season for that honor, however.



Andrew Wiggins

It would be very strange for the “lightyears ahead” Warriors to trade D’Angelo Russell for another young stat-stuffer only to trade him away as a salary dump. It’s less weird when you consider Giannis is on the table. Couple this with Golden State’s openness to trading down, and the Knicks can offer their late first, whichever of their role players is most useful to the Dubs and a second-for-eighth pick swap to take on Wiggins.

Wiggins will make upwards of $30 million a year through 2022-23, but the Knicks could nab LaMelo Ball and build an uber-athletic core of RJ Barrett, Wiggins and Robinson around him. It’s not the worst way to kickstart a prolonged rebuild.

Dwight Powell

Trading for Powell will make for a smaller cap hit to the Knicks, but accordingly a smaller net return. The 6-foot-10 big man is coming off an Achilles tear and is due $33 million through 2022-23, and can be paired with a Justin Jackson or Jalen Brunson for New York’s cap relief. Neither have exceeded expectations thus far, but with an added second round pick, this may be worth the flier.