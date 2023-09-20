5 backups South Carolina football should start vs Mississippi State including Mario Anderson at running back

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football played 12 freshmen in some capacity during its 24-14 loss to No. 1 Georgia, and the Gamecocks' depth chart now includes 21 underclassmen.

South Carolina (1-2, 0-1 SEC) aims to pick up its first conference victory against Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The Bulldogs under first-year coach Zach Arnett feature one of the most prolific passers in SEC history in quarterback Will Rogers, plus one of the best linebacker duos in the country.

The Gamecocks' lineup is ready for a refresh after three games, and Mississippi State is the perfect opponent to experiment with inexperienced players before they enter a brutal stretch of schedule in October.

Here are five changes South Carolina should make for Week 4:

Mario Anderson, running back

A change in the backfield feels inevitable as the Gamecocks have the worst rushing offense in the SEC. Though he hasn't played many snaps, Anderson has 41 net yards on just eight carries, averaging 5.3 yards per touch. Starter Dakereon Joyner, who converted from wide receiver to running back during spring practice, is averaging 2.3 yards on 28 carries through three games.

It's hard to evaluate Anderson's production as more than situational with a small sample size. Giving the Newberry transfer an opportunity against a challenging Mississippi State defensive front will at least make it clear whether he is more viable than Joyner as a true running back.

Trovon Baugh, offensive line

With freshman Tree Babalade already starting at left tackle, the Gamecocks should commit to a young offensive line and start Baugh at right guard over senior Jakai Moore. South Carolina learned the hard way against No. 17 UNC that its veteran offensive lineman didn't have the talent to compete with top-25 teams, and the 6-1, 315-pound Baugh certainly held his own against Georgia. He and Babalade both played during the Gamecocks' 80-yard drive in the second quarter that ended in a rushing touchdown.

Moore has played both tackle and guard during his college career and might be a better option at right tackle than either Sidney Fugar or Tyshawn Wannamaker. Having Baugh start at guard gives South Carolina flexibility to shore up his side with the 6-6, 318-pound senior.

O'Mega Blake, wide receiver

With Juice Wells sidelined with a foot injury, there's a chance Blake could start out of necessity if senior Ahmarean Brown remains out with a left leg injury. South Carolina opted to start backup quarterback Luke Doty at wide receiver in Brown's place against Georgia, a bizarre decision considering the Gamecocks' depth on paper at the position. Blake, who stepped in for Wells after the opening drive, looks like an obvious option this week.

The sophomore led the Gamecocks with 86 receiving yards against Georgia, and he was touted throughout preseason as one of the biggest improvers from 2022. There's no reason to risk the second-string QB when Blake has proven a functional connection with Rattler and the ability to compete with Georgia's All-SEC defensive backs.

Grayson Howard, linebacker

Howard, a 6-4, 241-pound freshman, played just 12 snaps against Georgia, a surprise considering the Gamecocks played junior linebacker Debo Williams for the entire game and sophomore Stone Blanton for 68 of 80 snaps. Howard has been with the team since December and was often described as college-ready during spring practice and preseason.

Blanton logged his first career sack against the Bulldogs but struggled to maintain consistency in the second half. He recorded just four tackles to Williams' 11, and the defense gave up 119 of Georgia's 189 rushing yards after halftime. As with Anderson, there's little evidence of what Howard can do, but Mississippi State is a strong matchup to test him against an SEC roster without the Georgia's star power.

Jalon Kilgore, safety

Perhaps the most obvious name on this list is Kilgore, who has already started two games while Nick Emmanwori recovered from a hamstring injury suffered on the opening play against North Carolina. Kilgore led the Gamecocks in tackles against Furman and ranks second on the team through three games with 23 tackles plus 0.5 for loss.

Keenan Nelson Jr. is the listed starter at nickelback, but he was a liability in pass coverage in the opener against North Carolina and exited the Furman game in the first half with an undisclosed injury. South Carolina experimented with Kilgore at safety and sophomore DQ Smith at nickelback against Georgia, and Emmanwori said Tuesday that he liked the size and communication the secondary has with that lineup.

