5 assistant coaches who could end up at LSU

LSU’s coaching staff remains filled. There were no immediate departures upon season’s end, and there’s yet to be any news about a coach leaving.

It’s rare for an entire staff to stick together, but LSU just might do it this year.

Still, the assistant mill never stops turning and there’s always the possibility of a shakeup. If that were to happen, now, or a few years from now, there are some obvious names that would generate speculation.

From up-and-coming assistants to coaches who have seen it all, here are five names to watch who could be future assistants on LSU’s staff.

Lance Guidry

Should [autotag]Matt House[/autotag] leave for the NFL, Guidry should get a call.

Guidry has deep Louisiana ties. He began his coaching career as a GA at McNeese State before coaching at Louisiana high schools. He made his way back to the college ranks, eventually serving as the head coach of McNeese.

He just took the defensive coordinator job at Tulane after leading strong units at Marshall. At 51, he’s not young, but he’s not old. Next time LSU has an opening at DC, keep an eye on Guidry.

Butch Jones

You might roll your eyes at this one, but Jones has worked under Kelly before and has SEC experience.

He’s currently the head coach at Arkansas State and has five wins in two years. Things aren’t going great there, and without a turnaround next year, he could be out of a job.

Jones worked as an offensive assistant at Alabama in 2018 and 2019. He could be brought on in a similar role at LSU.

Todd Monken

Monken is one of the best play callers in the game right now. He and Kelly have known each other a long time with Monken spending some time at Grand Valley State.

He’s played a pivotal role in UGA’s back-to-back national titles and is garnering interest from the NFL. It would be tough for LSU to pry Monken away from Georgia. The Bulldogs can match whatever LSU offers.

It also doesn’t look like [autotag]Mike Denbrock[/autotag] is leaving LSU anytime soon. He’s not going to be a head coach candidate or get NFL looks. This is a long shot, but if LSU has an OC opening under Kelly, it would be malpractice to not at least give Monken a call.

Jeff Grimes

Again, LSU’s OC spot looks like it will be occupied for some time, but Grimes would be another candidate should it open. Grimes was LSU’s OL for several years and has since gone on to coordinate successful offenses at BYU and Baylor.

Grimes’ system could be the type Kelly wants. Its play action heavy and Grimes likes his offensive linemen.

Eric Mateos

Mateos name has become synonymous with Grimes. When Grimes got the OC job at BYU, Mateos became his OL coach. They’ve been together ever since with Mateos following Grimes to Baylor.

[autotag]Brad Davis[/autotag] is one of LSU’s strongest assistants. The only on-field staffer retained by Kelly, Davis isn’t going anywhere soon unless he gets a major promotion.

If that were to happen, Mateos would be a strong candidate to lead LSU’s offensive line.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire