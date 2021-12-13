5 Arthur Smith postgame quotes: ‘This business isn’t for soft souls’

The Atlanta Falcons defeated what many would argue is a more talented Carolina Panthers team, 29-21, in Week 14 to move to 6-7 on the year.

Despite a roster full of unproven players with little depth or salary cap space, the Falcons are simply finding a way to stay alive each week. Head coach Arthur Smith deserves his share of credit for keeping the team focused and not letting a bad game — or stretch of bad games — snowball into another bad season.

With four weeks left, Atlanta is second place in the NFC South and very much in play for the final NFC playoff seed. After the game, Smith discussed his team’s latest road win.

5 quotes from Arthur Smith's press conference

1). "This business isn't for soft souls"

Smith knew when he took the job that it wasn’t going to be easy. If it was, Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff wouldn’t have spiraled for three straight seasons, while spending cap space like a team that’s simply a piece away. Nonetheless, Smith has embraced the challenge.

“It’s the National Football League, every win is hard, and I’m proud of our guys,” Smith concluded.

2). "I believe in Q"

Qadree Ollison was signed to the active roster over the weekend, taking Wayne Gallman’s place as the team’s third running back. Ollison worked hard to earn his opportunity, and despite some good runs, he fumbled on Sunday. Arthur Smith wasn’t willing to give up on the young runner after one mistake.

“I don’t get in a panic, it wasn’t on purpose what happened with Q,” said Smith. “Give him the ball again next weekend because I believe in that guy.”

3). "I've never called anyone a star, we've got a lot of good players"

Smith has made one thing extremely clear since taking over as head coach: nobody is going to get special treatment on this football team. Whether it be rookies not seeing the field or veterans fighting for spots they’ve previously been handed, Smith has no interest in anointing favorites or getting caught up in hyperbole. When asked about his star players, Smith dismissed the notion.

“I know you guys want to put labels on guys,” said Smith. “We got guys that improve, got young guys — I’ve never called anybody a star. We’ve got a lot of good players.”

4.) "I thought we played pretty decent complementary football"

Smith praised the Falcons defense for getting three takeaways and working together with the offense to put the game away. Too many times this year, we’ve seen the lack of complementary football hurt this team.

“I thought we were very physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage, said Smith. “Defense did a nice job getting three takeaways. I thought we played pretty decent complementary football.”

5). "You wanna win in December, you're going to have to bring your run game"

The Falcons have now rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games. Smith said when he came in that he believed in running the football and he’s done a great job of developing the team in this area. Over the past three seasons, Atlanta’s ground game has been nonexistent.

“We were able to run the ball, I believe it was our third straight 100-yard rushing game,” said Smith. “If we’re gonna be a physical team and you wanna win in December, you’re going to have to bring your run game with you. And I think we did that today.”

1