5 Arizona players that Alabama should consider if they enter the portal

Much like Alabama, the Arizona football program has seen its share of attrition recently with head coach Jedd Fisch departing the program to accept the head coaching position at Washington.

With that said, the roster turnover will continue to take place. The same will continue to happen in Tuscaloosa.

Arizona had a tremendous season this past year in the PAC-12. Fisch helped propel the Wildcats program to new heights. There were players on both sides of the ball who would be valued if and when they entered the transfer portal.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five Arizona players that Alabama should take a look at.

OT Raymond Pulido

Before signing with Arizona, Raymond Pulido was committed to Alabama for four months. The native of Apple Valley, California has entered the transfer portal after one season in Tuscon. With Pulido being from the West Coast, he was recruited by Washington’s coaching staff coming out of high school. Therefore, it makes sense for Alabama’s new coaching staff to pursue Pulido.

He saw some playing time as a freshman for the Wildcats. With Alabama losing starting offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor to the transfer portal, it makes sense to bring in someone who has some familiarity with the program and some experience playing at the power-five level.

CB Ephesians Prysock

Another Wildcat that has entered his name into the transfer portal is cornerback Ephesians Prysock. The California native has spent the past two seasons in Tuscon. In 23 games, Prysock has recorded 77 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception.

Alabama has seen multiple key contributors on the back end of their defense enter the transfer portal and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Prysock would provide valuable experience as a power-five starter as well as being able to fill in at cornerback as a Day 1 starter.

WR Tetairoa McMillan

One of the best wide receivers in the country over the last two seasons has been Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan. In two years, McMillan has reeled in 129 receptions for 2,104 yards and 18 touchdowns.

During the 2023 season, the Hawaii native was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. He was also an All-PAC-12 Second Team selection. Coming out of high school, McMillan was recruited by Washington. It makes total sense for Alabama’s new coaching staff to recruit him. He has the talent to play in the SEC at a very high level and has the potential to be a first-round pick in an offense led by Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

WR Jacob Cowing

Another key wide receiver for the Wildcats the past two seasons has been Jacob Cowing. The UTEP transfer has made quite the name for himself in the PAC-12. In two seasons, Cowing has 175 receptions for 1,882 yards and 20 touchdowns. Overall, he has been the Wildcats’ ultimate go-to wide receiver.

With the recent coaching changes, Cowing could decide to explore his options. Alabama has lost all three of its starting pass-catchers this offseason with Isaiah Bond and Malik Benson transferring away from the program. Jermaine Burton also declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Altogether, it makes sense that Alabama would try and pursue a player of Cowing’s caliber. He is a threat to score when he touches the ball and would provide an immediate boost for the Crimson Tide next season at the wide receiver position.

CB Tacario Davis

One of Arizona’s underclassmen that jumps off the page is sophomore cornerback Tacario Davis. In 2023, Davis recorded 25 tackles, one interception, and 16 pass deflections. As a result, he was an All-PAC-12 Second Team selection.

Davis has two years of eligibility remaining. He has the potential to create a lot of value for himself in the right defense. That could be Alabama’s if he decides to enter the transfer portal. Alabama is thin at the cornerback position and would surely welcome a player as productive as Davis was this past season.

