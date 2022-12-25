5 areas where Texans Wire Countdown got it right against the Titans

Each week the Texans Wire publishes a countdown of 10 items for fans to keep an eye on throughout a Houston Texans game. These 10 notes could be significant in deciding the outcome to the game.

The Week 16 tilt with the Tennessee Titans was no exception. The game would come down to how the Texans met the challenges surrounding the 10 statistics or areas of concern. Could Houston play to their strengths, avoid their vulnerabilities, and similarly compel Tennessee to make mistakes?

Here are five of the 10 notes from Week 16’s Texans Wire Countdown that ended up being significant to Houston’s 19-14 win over the Titans.

Make Malik Willis be a part of the game

Items five and 10 on the list addressed how Willis only rushed five times and attempted a total of 10 passes in Tennessee’s 17-10 win over the Texans on Oct. 30. The rookie quarterback making his first start admittedly only needed to rely on Derrick Henry, who notched his fourth straight 200-yard rushing game against Houston.

Houston forced Willis to be more involved, as he carried seven times, albeit for 43 yards and a touchdown. But he also dropped back more than twice of what he did in the first encounter: 23 times. Willis went 14-of-23 for 99 yards and two interceptions, which were crucial to ending the game.

Limit DT Jeffery Simmons

Item nine on the list addressed Simmons’ number of tackles for loss on the year, and how Houston couldn’t let him live in their backfield.

Simmons had four combined tackles on the afternoon, but he didn’t add to his nine tackles for loss. In fact, Simmons’ four tackles were down from his seven combined tackles against the Los Angeles Chargers a week prior.

Derrick Henry earned his yards

That 126 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries is considered “slowing down” Henry speaks to his dominance as a running back. Nevertheless was dropped in the backfield three times on the afternoon, limited to a yard or two on nine carries, and rookie linebacker Jake Hansen had the fourth quarter forced fumble. Not only did the Texans neutralize Henry, but they forced him to have a negative impact with his fumble.

The Texans' turnovers were down

Starting Week 16, the Texans were tied for the fourth-highest turnovers per drive at 13.6%. The Texans had only one drive end in an interception or a fumble, representing 8.3% of their drives against Tennessee ending in a turnover. Houston gave themselves plenty of chances to keep striking and also play the field position game with the Titans.

