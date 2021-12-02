5 Alabama players to watch in the SEC Championship

It’s that time of year again, the two best teams in the SEC head over to Atlanta to battle it out for the SEC Championship.

This year, like several years in the past, is a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart.

Smart will lead the top-ranked Bulldogs into the contest, securely in the playoffs. Smark will also look to knock off his former boss for the first time ever. Saban brings the Tide into the matchup most likely needing a win to ensure a spot in the playoff.

Either way a lot is on the line and coach Saban and coach Smart won’t take one single snap in the contest. They will prepare their teams and it will be up to the guys between the lines to make the plays.

Today we will look at five players from the Alabama Crimson Tide that you should be keeping your eye on.

Spoiler alert, there is no Will Anderson Jr. on this list. That’s like saying water is wet!

DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 6'1", 208

Hellams is coming off his best game of the season in the Iron Bowl. His open-field tackling and coverage ability was on full display. Hellams will need to rise to the occasion again to help out in both stopping the run and limiting the big pass plays for the Georgia offense.

Phidarian Mathis, DL, 6'4", 312

Mathis has been a menace along the defensive line for Alabama all season long. His play will be critical in stuffing the Georgia run game and putting the game on the shoulders of Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 6'3", 324

You could say the entire offensive line will be critical for the Tide on Saturday, but I want to specifically point out Ekiyor. Ekiyor has had an up and down season, but he will need to step up against a stout Bulldog front seven to give Bryce Young time to operate in the pocket.

Jameson Williams, WR, 6'2", 189

Williams had to watch most of the Iron Bowl from the sidelines last week after being called for targeting. Williams is Alabama’s most explosive playmaker and if he and Bryce Young can find a rhythm early, the Alabama offense has a chance to push the Georgia defense harder than they have been all season.

Bryce Young, QB, 6'0", 194

Like it or not, championship games generally come down to one thing, elite quarterback play. Georgia is getting all of the love heading into the contest and rightfully so, they have been the more consistent team all season long. But there is only one elite quarterback in this game and his name is Bryce Young.

