5 Alabama players to keep an eye on in Crimson Tide’s Week 1 matchup vs. Miami

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the season as the No. 1 team in the country. Their first matchup against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes will certainly be an exciting contest, but fans are also looking forward to seeing some new faces out on the field, as well as some returning players who should be ready to take the next step.

With the top-15 matchup upon us, Nick Saban will look to begin his campaign to bring Alabama national championship No. 19.

Here are five players on the 2021 Crimson Tide squad that you should keep an eye out for against Miami.

5. Bryce Young, QB

The true sophomore quarterback saw action in nine games as a freshman under Mac Jones, but no one was able to tell what he's capable of in those limited appearances. Now, at the helm of the Crimson Tide offense, Young needs to not only prove to the nation that he's that best quarterback in the country, but to the Alabama community as well.

4. Will Anderson, LB

Anderson finished his freshman season ranked top three in the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss. The sophomore linebacker is a player Alabama fans have undoubtedly heard of, whether it be from last season or the offseason, and he's looking to now make his name one common in all households that watch college football.

3. Josh Jobe, DB

Josh Jobe is entering his senior season with the Crimson Tide and has been an impact player for the team in prior seasons. While no one questions his high level of skill, some question his decision-making abilities, which is something that sets elite defensive backs from the rest. Jobe should treat 2021 as a make-or-break year in terms of sneaking in to an early round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2. Phidarian Mathis, DL

Mathis, a senior for the Crimson Tide, is a perfect example of a player whose stats don't perfectly reflect what he is capable of. This season, Mathis will be one of the centerpieces of the Alabama defense, and he will also be conscious of the fact this is a season that can make or break his 2022 NFL Draft value.

1. Henry To'o To'o, LB

To'o To'o was an absolute star in his two seasons with Tennessee. Now in his first season with Nick Saban and Alabama, fans across the nation will have their eyes on him to see if he is actually able to be even better than he was with the Volunteers. He will certainly serve a huge role in this defense and will elevate everyone around him with his high level of play.

