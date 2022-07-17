5 Alabama players who will improve their stats in 2022

The start of the college football season is just around the corner. The 2022 SEC media days will take place this next week and within a couple of weeks, teams will return to the practice field to start fall camp.

With the season so close, I thought we could take a few moments to look at a handful of Alabama players who I believe are set to improve from the 2021 season.

I have decided not to include reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and dominating defender Will Anderson on the list because that just seems unfair.

Instead, I am going to give you five players who may not have had a large role in 2021 but are poised to improve this fall.

Let’s roll!

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (7) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ja’Corey Brooks[/autotag] finished the 2021 season with 15 receptions, 192 yards, and two touchdowns but with [autotag]Jameson Williams[/autotag], [autotag]John Metchie[/autotag], and [autotag]Slade Bolden[/autotag] now in NFL, Brooks should see a much larger role in 2022.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o (10) and Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrate McKinstry’s interception Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama Vs Mercer

[autotag]Kool-Aid McKinstry[/autotag] finished his freshman season with a couple of starts and even had an interception. Both [autotag]Josh Jobe[/autotag] and [autotag]Jayln Armour-Davis[/autotag] are now gone and Kool-Aid is set to have his breakout season in Tuscaloosa.

Jase McClellan, RB

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) carries a blocked punt and scores against Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Before suffering his knee injury last season, [autotag]Jase McClellan[/autotag] had become a pretty solid No. 2 option at running back for the Tide. It appears that McClellan is making tremendous improvements with his health and that could translate to a very successful junior campaign.

Jamil Burroughs, DL

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs (98) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama will be looking for a disruptive interior defensive lineman to replace the now departed [autotag]Phidarian Mathis[/autotag]. [autotag]Jamil Burroughs[/autotag] finished with just two tackles and one sack during the 2021 season, but it would not shock me to see him finish the 2022 season with five sacks or more.

Jalen Milroe, QB

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) throws before Alabama’s A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

This may or may not be considered a hot take, but despite the return of Bryce Young as Alabama’s signal caller, it will be hard for the Crimson Tide not to have [autotag]Jalen Milroe[/autotag] on the field during certain situations. Milroe finished his freshman season with 41 passing yards and 57 rushing yards. It wouldn’t shock me if Milroe had 500 yards or more of total offense in 2022.

