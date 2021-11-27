5 Alabama players who could impact the Iron Bowl

It’s hard to believe that we have made it to the last week of the regular season in college football. Like most seasons, it has completely flown by and we are all wondering where the time went.

On the more optimistic side, the last week of the season generally renews some of the nation’s most intense rivalries. Maybe the most intense of all is the annual matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, in a contest known as the Iron Bowl.

With kickoff just a few short hours away, I thought we could take a look at five Alabama players who could make an impact on the outcome of the game. This week I am doing things a little differently. My list will not include the likes of Bryce Young or Will Anderson Jr., not because they won’t be impactful, but those guys are obvious choices and I wanted to dig a little deeper!

Let’s get started!

LaBryan Ray, DL, 6'5", 285

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Ray has battled injuries his entire career including most of this season. In the last couple of weeks, he has started to see more action and has been pretty active. Ray has the talent to make splash plays for the Alabama defensive line.

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, 6'2", 190

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is a talented freshman wide receiver who has started to gain more playing time here late in the season. He has caught a pass in each of the last two weeks and has also done a really good job of blocking in the open field. The Tide needs a third option at wide receiver and Brooks may just be that guy.

Trey Sanders, RB, 6'0", 214

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has seen his role increase over the course of the season due to the injuries in the Alabama backfield. Sanders isn’t just a guy who can run between the tackles either. Last week Sanders reeled in a 36-yard reception. Let’s see if offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gives Sanders a little more to do this week.

Javion Cohen, OL, 6'4", 305

Story continues

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen is a player who has had his share of ups and downs in his first season as a starter along the Alabama offensive line. Cohen is also a former Auburn commitment and has great disdain for the Tigers. I look for him to be at his best in the Iron Bowl.

Tim Smith, DL, 6'4", 308

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Smith might get the start today against Auburn with the uncertainty surrounding the health of DJ Dale. Smith is a young and talented player and sometimes all it takes is an opportunity, Smith could play an important role in slowing down Tank Bigsby and the Auburn rushing attack.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

1

1

1

1

1

1