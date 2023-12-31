5 Alabama players that could emerge in the Rose Bowl

Over the years, Alabama has had several players come from being “under the radar” to making an immediate impact. One player that comes to mind is former five-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Hawaii native was called on in the biggest game of his life and made a residual impact that will forever be remembered.

Now, the tables have turned and it could be someone else’s turn to have a residing effect on this year’s Rose Bowl game. Who will it be?

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at five Alabama players who could emerge in the Rose Bowl this season.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

If you look up the unsung hero of the Alabama football team on the Internet, you might find junior tight end Robbie Ouzts. The South Carolina native is a do-it-all type of player. He has been used as a blocker and pass-catcher this season for the Crimson Tide.

Ouzts is certainly underappreciated given his versatile skillset. With Michigan likely turning all of its attention to more proven pass-catchers, it could open up opportunities for Ouzts to catch some passes. Ouzts has the potential to make big plays and change the trajectory of the game. He has done so multiple times throughout his college career. He could have a residing impact in the Rose Bowl, however.

Safety Kristian Story

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more undervalued players in Alabama’s secondary is senior safety Kristian Story. The former four-star athlete has been a key piece on the back end of Alabama’s defense. His number has been called on several times this season.

Story has stepped in when needed and performed relatively well. He has been a contributor in Alabama’s DIME package. Story is a very instinctual safety that excels when making plays downhill. I would look for Story’s number to be called several more times throughout the College Football Playoff.

DL Damon Payne

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more overlooked players on Alabama’s defense is redshirt sophomore Damon Payne. The Michigan native has been a rotational piece along the defensive line. He has played behind the likes of Justin Eboigbe and Tim Smith.

Payne can impact the game with one play. He can rush the passer as well as any interior defensive lineman on the roster. Not to mention, he is a stout run defender. Payne has seen an uptick in playing time as of late, I would look for him to play a good bit against Michigan.

RB Jam Miller

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Jam Miller’s strong performance in the SEC Championship Game, some people will find ways to doubt his playmaking abilities. Against Georgia, Miller finished with 51 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. The sophomore stepped up in Jase McClellan’s absence.

Miller has shown promise when he has played this season. Out of all of the running backs, Miller might be the most dynamic. He can make defenders miss and take any carry or reception to the endzone. The Texas native runs with determination and grit. If given the opportunity, I would count on Miller being a game-changer in the Rose Bowl against Michigan.

WR Malik Benson

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the season, Alabama fans had high hopes for JUCO All-American wideout Malik Benson. Expectations were exceedingly high for the Kansas native. While Benson has not met or exceeded expectations, he has kept opposing defenses honest. Benson has the playmaking ability and speed to make defensive backs pay in man coverage.

Michigan will likely show multiple different coverages and alignments to try and throw Jalen Milroe off his game. Oftentimes this season, Benson has produced in the intermediate passing game. I anticipate that Benson will see an increase in volume against the Wolverines. He is bound to have a standout performance at some point before the season ends.

