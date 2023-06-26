5 Alabama football players that Tide fans should be excited about this fall

Despite being more than two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, it truly feels like it is just around the corner. Before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

There are plenty of questions that Tide fans want answered leading up the kickoff, but let’s not waste our time on the unknown. Instead, let’s turn out attention to some of the players that Alabama fans should be excited to see this fall.

Let’s roll!

There’s not many offensive linemen that love to play the game of football like sophomore Tyler Booker does. Booker broke into the Alabama rotation as a freshman last season and has a chance to be an All-American type player for the Tide this fall. Booker is a tenacious player who lays it all on the line each and every down.

Much like Booker, Jaheim Oatis is a young guy who fully embraces the no downs off mentality. The sophomore defensive lineman will likely anchor the Alabama defensive front and could prove to be one of the SEC’s best interior defensive lineman. Oatis has been made famous with his extreme weight loss since arriving on campus, losing nearly 100 pounds, which perfectly exemplifies his work ethic.

Ja'Corey Brooks

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Corey Brooks may be the most undervalued member of the Alabama offense heading into the 2023 season. The former five-star recruit has shown steady improvement since arriving on campus and could potentially break out during his junior season this fall. Brooks is one of the elder statesmen of the wide receiver group and could prove to be the leader of the new wave of Alabama wideouts.

Justice Haynes generated about as much buzz as a non-quarterback could this spring for Alabama. The true freshman running back put on a show during the annual A-Day game and appears to have all the tools to be an elite back for the Alabama offense. Despite their being some experienced players in the running back room, Haynes is simply too special to keep off the field. The future of the Alabama backfield is in great hands with Justice Haynes.

Caleb Downs

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few months, you know the name Caleb Downs. The true freshman defensive back has turned heads ever since he stepped on campus during Alabama’s Sugar Bowl prep last December. Downs proved this spring that he is one of the most naturally gifted players on the Alabama team and could be the face of the program for the next couple of the seasons.

