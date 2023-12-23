5 Alabama football early signees who are being undervalued

Wednesday’s early signing day brought a lot of drama for fans around the country, but for the most part, it was business as usual for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Most of Alabama’s signees were already committed to the Tide before signing day, but the flips of running back Kevin Riley and athlete Aeryn Hampton were pleasant surprises for Alabama fans.

As the dust settles from Wednesday’s excitement, we now have a clear look at the freshman class for the Crimson Tide. While quarterback Julian Sayin and athlete Jaylen Mbakwe will steal most of the attention, there are a handful of signees who are being undervalued by most.

Here are a few that stand out:

DL Steve Mboumoua

247Sports Composite National Rank: 343

Mboumoua has about as much untapped potential as a defensive lineman can have. Originally from Cameroon, Mboumoua played his high school ball in Canada and is the epitome of a project player. With a couple of years at Alabama with elite coaching, Mboumoua could be a special player before it is all said and done.

LB Justin Okoronkow

247Sports Composite National Rank: 491

Like Mboumoua, Justin Okoronkwo is a foreign signee for the Crimson Tide. Okoronkwo camped in Tuscaloosa over the summer and impressed the coaches with his special combination of size and athleticism. Okoronkwo projects as a linebacker at the collegiate level and could potentially have the size to play both on the inside and the outside.

DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr

247Sports Composite National Rank: 838

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is the definition of a late bloomer. Dre doesn’t have the length of his father who also played for Coach Saban at Alabama, but Jr. is a physical player who is getting better with each passing day. Last weekend at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, Kirkpatrick was perhaps the best defensive player for either team, hauling in two interceptions. Don’t let his national ranking fool you, Dre is a good player and it wouldn’t shock me to see him making plays on special teams as a freshman in 2024.

OL William Sanders

247Sports Composite National Rank: 310

William Sanders is one of my favorite interior offensive lineman prospects that I have watched in a while. Sanders plays with the edge and physicality that you are looking for in an offensive lineman. Sanders is a mauler in the run game but will need to polish his pass-protection skills before being an impact player in college. His ceiling is very high and he is a name Tide fans should remember.

ATH Aeryn Hampton

247Sports Composite National Rank: 224

Aeryn Hampton is an elite athlete who could excel on either offense or defense in college. Being able to flip him on signing day was one of the biggest wins for Coach Saban and his staff. Despite his national ranking, I could truly see Hampton being far too explosive to keep off the field as a freshman in 2024.

