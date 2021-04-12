5 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

The Buffalo Bills are making plenty of headlines recently with free agency in the rearview mirror and the 2021 NFL Draft around the corner. But the Bills aren’t alone. Their rivals in the AFC East are doing the same.

With that, here’s a rundown of latest headlines surrounding the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets:

New York Jets

Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mosely nearing return

It's looking more and more likely that linebacker CJ Mosely will be facing the Bills in 2021. Mosely signed a a five-year, $85 million contract in 2019 with the Jets. That first season he missed most of the season due to a groin injury. In 2020, he was one of many players in the NFL that opted out of playing due to COVID-19. In regard to that, he's covered. Per Jets Wire, Mosely was vaccinated. He could finally get his full chance to become the leader of their defense.

New York Jets

Huge trade

The biggest news in the NFL last week: QB Sam Darnold was traded from the Jets to the Panthers. The Jets landed a sixth-rounder in the 2021 draft later this month and a second-rounder and fourth-rounder in 2022. Most importantly, the affects the upcoming draft. New York holds the No.2 overall pick and that all but guarantees they'll select a quarterback. All signs point to that being BYU’s Zach Wilson. Ohio State's Justin Fields is also in the mix.

New England Patriots

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, right, runs from New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

JC Jackson unhappy?

Cornerback JC Jackson is a restricted free agent. The 25-year-old slapped a second-round tender on him this offseason. If he signs that, he’ll get $3.384 million. If another team were to sign him to an offer sheet, the Patriots would get a second-round pick if they decline to match it. The Patriots had the option to do the same with a first-round tender which would've cost $4.766M. Perhaps because of that, Patriots Wire posted last week about how perhaps he's not happy. It was kind of a dead giveaway, as Jackson posted this on social media: https://twitter.com/MarkDanielsPJ/status/1381241494506516484?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1381241494506516484%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpatriotswire.usatoday.com%2F2021%2F04%2F12%2Fjc-jackson-shows-potential-frustration-about-contract-situation-with-patriots%2F While not Stephon Gilmore in terms of popularity, Jackson is good. Jackson had the second-most interceptions in the league last year with eight. If unhappy, he'd be a big loss.

New England Patriots

American quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (12). Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Pats connected to this QB prospect

The Patriots don't have a top-five draft pick and they re-signed quarterback Cam Newton earlier this offseason. Still, they might be in the market for one at the 2021 draft and keep the name Kellen Mond in mind. Per the Boston Globe via Patriots Wire, the Texas A&M QB has had multiple meetings with the Pats already.

New England Patriots

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jules might not play full 2021

Finally, according to the Boston Herald, longtime slot receiver Julian Edelman, who missed 10 games, might not be able to play the full 2021 season... already. Edelman has a chronic knee issue that caught up to him. The report indicates the knee injury is up to two years in the making.

