5 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Here is a news roundup for the Bills’ three AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets, from the past week, for Buffalo fans to know about:

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Ndamukong Suh comes clean

Ndamukong Suh has a dicey NFL past, some of which comes from his time with the Dolphins from 2015-2017. Currently with the Bucs, Suh recently admitted in an interview that he played a part in “creating divisions on the team" while in Miami after he signed a massive contract there. What Suh said according to Dolphins Wire:

I was in a strong, influential position. So I was just making my opinion known, regardless of how it impacted others. 2 years in, I realized this attitude was: – Creating divisions on the team. – Pushing people away. – Putting me in a negative headspace. Then along came our new coach. I disagreed with everything he wanted to do. But…nothing I said was being heard. I couldn’t get the support I wanted. I realized it was because I had 0 tact. If you’re not careful about how you do things, you end up being the bad guy.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Xavien dug in

Our most recent AFC East news rundown included Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and how he's holding out. Despite only signing an extension a year ago, he wants another. The latest? Not much. Per Dolphins Wire, Howard, who sat out mandatory minicamp, is "dug in" for a pay raise.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson, Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Early name to remember: Albert Wilson

The Dolphins added Jaylen Waddle early at the recent draft. Still, it does not appear he's going to replace Albert Wilson in Miami's wide receiver room. Evidently, per the Miami Herald, Wilson might be a player the Bills will be keeping tabs on in 2021:

“The Dolphins have been very happy with how receiver Albert Wilson looked in the offseason program and are even using him some outside, because Jaylen Waddle projects as their top slot receiver.”

Story continues

New England Patriots

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Another holdout update

Former Bills-turned-Patriots cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, like Howard, is holding out. He also was not at mandatory minicamp. The latest updates we have for Gilmore via Patriots Wire:

Gilmore is healthy following a quad injury. Some speculated he was missing minicamp practices because of that as well, but that does not appear to be the case. It's a pure holdout for a new deal.

Gilmore took a shot at the Pats via Twitter, it seems. He re-tweeted a message on Twitter that pointed out the top-10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL. Gilmore is not one of them and he said: "Oh ok..." to that.

New York Jets

Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses, Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

O-line addition

The Jets have been bad for years now for a variety of reasons. Among them includes their lackluster offensive line. This offseason, New York has attempted to improve there and doing so continued last week. Former Football Team lineman Morgan Moses was signed. The tackle inked a one-year deal with the Jets and will compete for playing time this summer. Moses finished 2020 with a solid 80.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade and excelled in run-blocking with an 85.6 grade.

1

1