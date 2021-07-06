5 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Here are the latest happenings from around the AFC East for Buffalo Bills fans to know involving the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets:

New England Patriots

Recently highlighted in our AFC East news roundups has been former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Now with the Patriots, the 30-year-old wants a new contract and a higher salary. He previously held out of spring workouts and the latest is that he does not think he's going to be moved right now. According to reports via Patriots Wire, Gilmore "doesn't think Patriots will trade him" amid his holdout.

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton, the Jets' top-overall draft pick in 2020, has evidently been trimming down in an effort to improve in Year 2, per Jets Wire. As a rookie, Becton ranked as Pro Football Focus' 31st best offensive tackle in the NFL. Not bad considering he was a rookie, but the Bills have made a conscious effort to improve on the edge of their defensive line this offseason and that position group will faceoff against a potentially better Becton. The Jets have made similar efforts but in the offensive trenches this offseason as well, and they could be a big test for the Bills in 2021.

ESPN and PFF teamed up and ranked every NFL team's roster, from top-to-bottom, last week. The Bills finished in good standing, the fourth-best roster in the entire NFL. Now let's do an AFC East rundown... which is bad news for the Jets. Game Green was dubbed the worst roster in the division, and close to the worst in the entire league:

18. New England Patriots

22. Miami Dolphins

30. New York Jets

The Jets have a date that's approaching. Safety Marcus Maye reported to minicamp this spring, but he was franchise tagged by New York earlier this offseason. He wants a long-term deal and the two sides are working through that... but time is ticking. As Jets Wire pointed out last week, Maye is one of seven players currently franchised tagged in the NFL. The deadline to work out a deal is July 15 which is approaching.

Miami Dolphins

The biggest storyline in Miami involves Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. He wants a new contract and is holding like Gilmore. But there's another player's future to watch: Mike Gesicki. An up-and-coming tight end, Gesicki has little good news attached to him potentially being extended as well. Via the Miami Herald:

“We hear there is nothing percolating on the contract front with tight end Mike Gesicki at this time. It’s unclear what to make of that. Perhaps the Dolphins are waiting until everyone gets back from vacation. Perhaps they’re waiting to see how Gesicki and rookie third-round pick Hunter Long play this year. Regardless, Gesicki is in good position to snag a very good contract in free agency next March if he doesn’t re-sign with the Dolphins before that.”

